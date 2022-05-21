Which 5-stars will be most committed in 2023

There’s been a lot of talk about five stars interested in football in the state of Michigan and these are the three that I think will bond the most.

When was the last time you could say Michigan State football was in the running for multiple five-stars? Probably never, right?

The Spartans are impressing a handful of five-star prospects, and most of the top goals have already scheduled official visits this summer. Mel Tucker is clearly generating some excitement around the program and he is doing a fantastic job selling it to the best players in the country.

Michigan State is probably in the running for about five five-star prospects, but which three do the Spartans have the best odds with?

3 rueben Owens No. 17 national, no. 1 RB The Field, Texas

Michigan State was a surprise host to Rueben Owens at the spring game and he gave a fantastic quote afterwards about how Mel Tucker is the king of East Lansing and he could see himself as the prince.

Promising quote aside, Owens seems very interested in the Spartans and he even stated that he wanted to make a return trip to East Lansing in the summer.

While he currently only has one official visit to Georgia scheduled for June 17, there’s always the possibility he’ll put Michigan State on his summer schedule. He would make a great running back duo with four-star commitee Kedrick Reescano, who also happens to be from Texas.

Owens is the No. 1 running back in class and he is the No. 17 recruit in the country. If Michigan State can get him back for an official, I’ll love the Spartans’ chances.