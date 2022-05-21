Holland Christian tennis claims regional championship again for coach’s birthday





For the second consecutive season, the Holland Christian girls’ tennis team took full advantage of coach Lynn Benders’ birthday. It is even becoming a birthday tradition. For the second year in a row, the Maroons claimed the Division 3 regional championship on Benders’ birthday and earned a spot in the state tournament. This was a very special day and we are so grateful. Celebrating a win on my birthday was the best gift ever, Bender said. The Maroons scored 19 points on Friday and won the regional title at their home field by 10 points ahead of everyone else in the field. Holland Christians Hope Rhodes won the flying championship at number 1 singles and took a dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory over Fruitport in the final. More:Hope Rhoades continues family legacy as Holland Christian Tennis claims OK Blue title More:How Holland Christian’s Eva VanKlompenberg Turned Into Cunning, Dangerous Singles Powerhouse Subscribe:Get unlimited access to our local coverage At No. 1 doubles, Ainsley VandenBrink and Lilly DeVries won the flight title with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Whitehall in the final. At No. 2 doubles, Kayla VandenBerg-Monika Diaz won the title with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Whitehall in the final. At number 4 doubles, Abi Kraal-Nicole Genzink claimed the championship with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Whitehall. At number 3 singles, Eva VanKlompenberg reached the final before falling to Ludington in a three-set final. At number 4 singles, Holland Christians Jenna Grotenhuis reached the final and lost 6-3, 6-3 to Whitehall. On number 3 doubles, Larissa Bol-Esmay Klingenberg reached the final before falling 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to Ludington. Bria Lampen reached the semifinals at number 2 singles. I am so proud of these girls, we are a young team and they have shown so much maturity this year and have grown in their games from where we started a few months ago, said Bender. For many of these girls playing doubles is completely new to them and to two singles players who have never played singles before and get some great wins for us. We are excited to be going to the state championships in Midland in a few weeks. Please contact Sports Editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’[email protected] Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona and Facebook @Holland Sentinel Sports†

