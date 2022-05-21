Intelligent Hockey: Saturday’s NHL Slate Best Bets

As we wade deeper into the postseason and the number of games remaining dwindle, it’s time to get into the prop betting in full. With fickle team performance and murky injury reports, moneyline bets can be hard to project. However, looking at individuals and their associated prop bets can be lucrative, especially since a player’s value in the market can be skewed. Now that the NHL is sticking with giving us a crazy weekend schedule, I present a game bet and prop bets for two players.

Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues

Saturday, May 21, 8:00 PM ET

The difference between the two numbers is staggering. In Game 1, the Colorado Avalanche finished with an expected 5-to-5 goals of 3.73, a number that evokes the fireworks emoji. In Game 2, their expected goals fell down an elevator shaft to a measly 0.95. The same trend applies to other metrics. The Avalanche generated 16 very dangerous chances in Game 1. In Game 2, they created three. Did the Blues discover the Avalanche?

Game 1 was a disaster for St. Louis, and the fact that the game went into overtime seems like a borderline miracle. In Game 1, the Avs were allowed to unleash their creativity, recording set plays across the ice to great acclaim. The Blues conceded large chunks of ice to the Avalanche, who used the stretch pass to quickly get the puck out onto the ice.

In Game 1, the Avs defenders were pivotal to their success. The Colorado rearguard carried the puck at the entrance and carried out a layered assault charge; on the cycle, Avs’s defenders caused confusion by switching with the attackers and sliding low. The speed and offensive skills of the Colorado blueliners stretched St. Louis, opening the gap.

The playoffs are about adjustments, and the Blues certainly came prepared. In Game 2, instead of giving up space, St. Louis stepped up and Colorado’s momentum stopped in zone exits and in transitions. The Blues defenders held onto the Blue Line and were confrontational in the Neutral Zone, an area where they were destroyed in Game 1.

Puck management is a dry hockey term that belies its importance. In Game 1, Blues puck management failed. In Game 2, the Blues were more attentive, allowing them to play a lot more in the area where they think they can win this series: the bottom half of the offensive zone. Blues’ chances were scarce in Game 1, but a constant in this series has been St. Louis’s ability to create chances from the low cycle.

Three things that happened in Game 2 make me optimistic for a return to Colorado on Saturday. For one, the Avalanche have been keeping tight eye on all series. Their forwards provided strong counter pressure and their defender did not allow St. Louis to gain speed from the rush, knocking out much of the Blues attack.

Second, the Avalanche were busy retrieving pucks on dump-ins and shot attempts, but they went head-to-head because they couldn’t capitalize on the offensive zone time. Colorado struggled all night with its execution. The Avs had trouble receiving passes neatly. They made bad decisions. Throughout the playoffs, the Avalanche has been in rhythm; on Thursday night they were false.

Finally, in the defensive zone, the Blues made a habit of double-playing Avs’ puck carrier when the Colorado puck carrier was in a non-scoring area. That could work if the Avalanche are out of their game, but if they pass the puck better they will find the open man by passing out of the overload. In Game 2 Erik Johnson did that once and it resulted in a penalty from Brayden Schenn on JT Compher.

The Blues have been an excellent home team all season, but the line-matching advantage normally afforded by playing in their own shed doesn’t have the same strength in this series. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar leans against Nathan MacKinnon as he takes on Ryan OReilly and Colton Parayko.

I think Colorado will perform better in Game 3, and that will open the attack for its defenders. I also expect a cleaner performance to help the Avs when they get the Blues down to the point. With the series at 1-1, I like taking the team that I think will win the series — and with odds that are more palatable because Colorado is on the way.

Choose: Avalanche -160

Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues

Saturday, May 21, 8:00 PM ET

Is Ryan OReilly Solving Nathan MacKinnon? In Game 2, MacKinnon made only three shots. Until Thursday night, six shots were the lowest shot MacKinnon had registered in the postseason. It’s true that most of the sample size of MacKinnon’s playoffs was against the Nashville Predators, a team that had no answer for its speed and strength, but in Game 1 against the Blues, MacKinnon posted eight shots.

A closer look is needed. In Game 2, MacKinnon had seven 5-on-5 and 10 shots on all strengths. In Game 1, he had nine shots on 5-on-5 and 12 on all strengths. The big story isn’t that MacKinnon was in Game 2 anymore, but how many of his shots reached the goalkeeper.

In Game 3, I suspect MacKinnon overshadows 4.5 shots because he takes a more direct approach. Translation? For example, at the end of Period 1 in Game 2, MacKinnon used a give-and-go to crank up his engine and drive into the attack zone for a rush opportunity against Nick Leddy. But instead of pushing Leddy back to center and firing a shot at target (perhaps even using Leddy as a screen), MacKinnon chose to try a spin-o-rama on his backhand that missed the net. .

Between MacKinnon’s bad dump-in leading to Kyrous goal and fidgeting the puck on submissions, he just wasn’t himself with the puck. I think MacKinnon, after being held goalless in two games in a row and only providing a second assist in Game 2, is turning up the shot volume.

While MacKinnon was part of Game 2, that’s a relative term because he was watched. He had a chance in the low slot that was stopped by Calle Rosens’ active stick. There was Mikko Rantanen’s setup on the rush that led to the phantom hooking penalty on St. Louis, leaving the Avalanche their only target.

MacKinnon acknowledged that his team was really bad in Game 2. As the top maker of Avs, I think he will whistle to Binnington from the puck. Among the forwards with more than two games logged this postseason, no one puts more rubber on the net at a higher clip at 5-on-5 than MacKinnon. While 4.5 is a very high number of shots for an over, we could see MacKinnon make it in the second period.

Choice: Nathan MacKinnon More than 4.5 shots -160

Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning

Sunday, May 22, 1:30 PM ET

The feeling that the Florida Panthers are soft and their huge success during the regular season would not be conducive to playoff hockey is starting to resonate. And the personification of this stark dichotomy between regular season hiss and playoff listlessness is leftist Jonathan Huberdeau.

Two games in the Lightning series, Huberdeau has generated as many 5-on-5 shots as Ryan Lomberg, with two. In terms of individual expected goals, he ranks 8th among the attackers in Florida. Huberdeau has had very favorable zone starts, yet he is among the worst on the team in terms of expected goal percentage.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are playing a sharpening game with very tight holes and Huberdeau has withered. He is always looking to fly the zone, and in open ice he has struggled to get secretion. With the puck, his decision-making was slow, especially when releasing shots. Perhaps the most notable stat is that he generated zero rush attempts on all strengths in two matches.

Huberdeaus troubles weren’t just against Tampa Bay. Against Washington in the first series, he finished with three risky chances and two points at 5-on-5. Brandon Montour, a defender, had two.

In addition to these difficulties, Huberdeau faces Lightning goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy, who made an insane 4.31 Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) in the second round. With the Florida Panthers powerplay broken and Huberdeau offering a lackluster 5-on-5 game, a multi-point play seems far-fetched for him.

After scoring just two goals in two games, the Panthers may be on the cusp of an offensive blast. But Huberdeau’s point tally listed as 1.5 instead of 0.5 is a holdover from his regular season performance. In the postseason, he was much less influential.

Choice: Jonathan Huberdeau Under 1.5 points -155