CoA comes up with new selection criteria, tackles conflict of interest

The Committee of Trustees (CoA) that manages the affairs of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has released a new document that addresses a wide range of topics, including conflicts of interest and inconsistencies in the selection of players for major international tournaments.

The document has been made available on the federation’s website.

Among the topics discussed is the new selection/ranking criteria for domestic and international tournaments that will come into effect on October 1, 2022 or immediately after the first ranking tournament, whichever comes first.

Explaining why it needed to take a strong stance on several issues, the CoA said: The existing selection criteria and process are clearly inadequate to implement the vision and administrative goals of TTFI or to ensure that the Indian table tennis players have the assurance of a transparent and consistent selection framework.

ALSO READ – The Legend of Sharath Kamal

CoA had proposed new selection/ranking criteria on April 6 this year, while asking for suggestions from all stakeholders: players, parents, coaches and state unions.

After receiving the feedback, it has come up with a ranking/selection criterion that it says is inclusive and fair. Nor can it be denied that there is an urgent need for renewal of the ranking and selection criterion.

More weight on international performances

CoA summarily rejected the current system that gives 50 percent and 30 percent weighting for national and international rankings, respectively, and 20 percent weight for the selector’s freedom of choice.

This (current) system, it emphasizes, does not sufficiently recognize international achievements. The number of prestigious international tournaments has increased enormously since the above criterion was established. The international exposure should be encouraged as it contributes directly to the overarching goal of table tennis in India to enhance the international performance of the Indian teams. Most importantly, the Commonwealth/Asian Games and World [Team] Championships are established on the basis of the world ranking of team players.

CoA said domestic performance should be considered for younger age group players. It (domestic appearances) should be given particular priority in younger age groups where players are still developing and most often play in the domestic circuit.

International appearances, CoA said, could be maintained to publicize rather than seek ranking points for age-group rowers.

ALSO READ – TT tournaments in India with equal prize money for men and women

For U-11, U-13 and U-15, the CoA has not given a percentile for international performance. On the other hand, 80 percent is given for domestic performance and 20 for freedom of choice of the selectors, each in U-11 to U-15.

In the U-17 and U-19 categories, more weight is given to domestic performance, 60 and 50 percent respectively. However, for seniors (men and women), an equal weight of 40 percent has been assigned for domestic and international performances.

The new criteria have been carefully crafted to promote meritocracy in Indian table tennis rankings and rosters, according to CoA. Players from affluent backgrounds will not earn the privilege of playing internationally without having performed well at domestic events, CoA wrote.

To be eligible for selection in the Indian team, a senior player (men and women) must have played the National Championships and two ranking events. For other age groups, a player should have played the Nationals and four ranking events including the Khelo India Games.

It also stressed the need for head coaches to be special invitees to all selection committee meetings and underlined the circumstances under which selectors exercise their discretionary powers should be documented and the reasons for exercising such powers should be documented and disclosed.

Conflict of interest

While expressing concern about the rampant conflict of interest incidents, the CoA raised some such cases. [There are] allegations that a TTFI legal adviser who runs a private academy in Delhi was sent as a coach for the World Cadets Challenge. The impression has been that it was decided with malicious intent that TTFI would hold its national coaching camp at its Academy.

ALSO READ – Table tennis: winning a lot and arousing hope

Referring to another case, it read: A mother [former international] of a player was part of the selection committee that played an important role in the selection of her daughter in the national team.

CoA listed several instances of inconsistent selection by the former TTFI when it came to selecting the national team for international tournaments. At the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Manav Thakkar was seriously wronged, who was not named to the Indian team despite being ranked No. 2 in India and Arjun Ghosh (India ranked No. 5), noted.

Swastika Ghosh, the CoA said, was unfairly dropped from the Indian team for the Czech junior and cadet open despite being fourth in India.

Similarly, in the 2021 Asian Championships, the third and fourth ranked players Soumayjit Ghosh and Sushmit Sriram – were not chosen, while TTFI chose the 8th and 17th ranked players G. Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal respectively.

CoA made a big exception to the fact that Archana Kamath was not part of the singles event in the World Table Tennis Slovenia, despite being part of the Indian women’s team in the 2021 Asian Championships, a team that finished a historic 5th place. Archana and Manika Batra won the women’s doubles event at WTT Slovenia.

Archana, it said, was not selected for the 2021 World Championships, despite being the third-highest-ranked singles player at the time.

Two players below her in the world rankings were selected. Not allowed to participate in Singles Worlds. In view of her merit, she has been included in the TOPS core group for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris with effect from January 2022, according to the CoA.

Such selections, CoA emphasized, will obviously have a negative impact on the results of the competitions in terms of the position of Indian teams.

When asked on what basis India’s senior men’s and women’s teams for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022 will be chosen, CoA member Surindra Dev Mudgil said it would be based on the existing system.

There is no doubt that the CoA has done a commendable job exposing several critical issues that require reform. How well it can implement them will be crucial.