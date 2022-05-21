Sports
Golden State Warriors ‘MVP’ Kevon Looney fuels classic third-quarter barrage to win Game 2
SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors have a history of great third quarters. Nobody knows exactly why.
Perhaps Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is giving the best halftime speech there is. They may need 24 minutes to fully assess their opponent’s approach to play. Maybe they need those 24 minutes to wake up. But whatever it is, they come out after halftime, and more often than not, roll.
That was certainly the case on Friday night, when the Warriors came back from a 19-point deficit to defeat the Dallas Mavericks 126-117 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors now have a 2-0 lead in the series.
The first two quarters of the game were in the hands of the Mavericks. They hit 15 3-pointers in the first half, setting a new franchise record for 3s made in a playoff half. Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson became the second pair of starting guards to score 20 points each in the first half of a playoff game over the past 25 seasons.
“I told them that if we developed some balance in the second half, the game would come to us,” Kerr said. “But I thought we were so spread out in the first half. Maybe emotionally more than anything. Dallas came out and just hit us. We were confident that if we [got poised]they wouldn’t make 15 3s in the second half.”
Going into Friday’s game, the Warriors were plus-11 in the third quarter of this postseason. In Game 2 they were plus-12.
Golden State scored more points in the paint in the third (18) than the Mavericks had a total of points (13). Dallas’ 13 points in the third are the fewest in a quarter this postseason, and the Warriors limited them to just two three-pointers that quarter.
“You didn’t want to overreact, but we also got a lot better on the ball, just trying to keep the bodies on Luka,” said Stephen Curry. “Get close to the shooters we know are hot, then bounce the ball back so that’s our best attack.”
The Warriors jointly dominated the entire second half. Otto Porter Jr. hit a three-pointer in the fourth to give the Warriors their first lead. Jordan Poole attacked the rim again and again to help the momentum swing. Curry scored 10 of his 32 in the fourth, including the dagger shot that sealed the deal for Golden State.
But it was Kevon Looney who stole the show. At one point, “MVP” chants reigned as Looney attempted free throws—something he admitted was “nervous-wrenching.”
In defense, Looney held the Mavericks to 1-of-11 shooting from the field as the primary defender, including holding Doncic to 0-of-3. He also grabbed 12 rebounds.
Looney is used to being switched to guards like Doncic. During the Warriors’ dynastic runs, he was switched to James Harden when Golden State faced Houston multiple times during the postseason.
“I’m taking pretty much the same approach,” Looney said. “I’m just a little bit more tested. That was my first time playing on a big stage like this. I don’t know if even my teammates had the most confidence in me, but they brought me out and I’ve got it pretty good addressed.
“I’m just a little bit smarter now and a little bit more physical. So I can guard those guys a little bit better. Luka and Brunson, [Spencer] Dinwiddie are all different types of players, different types of iso players. Pretty hard to guard those guys. I think I did well tonight. It’s going to be a long run so I have to keep it up because those guys will keep coming.”
Looney’s defense – and especially his rebounding – has been a focus of attention for the Warriors all season. In Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals, he grabbed 22 rebounds.
But against the Mavericks, his attack was central. Looney scored 21 points in his career in Game 2. Not only was this the first time he has scored 20 points since his freshman year at UCLA in 2015, but he became the first Warriors center to have a 20 and 10 playoff game since the 70s. .
Looney didn’t work much in the dunker spot during the regular season, but it’s something he’s comfortable with. Against the Mavericks, who don’t have a real big rim protector or shot-blocker, the Warriors could rely on drop-off passes to Looney. And with so much defensive focus on Curry, Poole and Klay Thompson, the paint was left open for Looney.
“The Warriors center, it’s a different kind of work than other teams,” said Looney. “A lot of scoring and stuff, we don’t really need us. It’s a lot of screen settings and a lot of game making and doing different things. For me it’s cool to have a game like that.”
Eleven of Looney’s points came in the third quarter, as the Warriors made their savage push.
At one point in the second quarter, the Warriors trailed 19, making their third-biggest playoff comeback in the past 25 years on Friday.
Golden State finally took its first lead 18 seconds into the fourth quarter, when Porter hit a three-pointer from the right corner. The Warriors defeated the Mavericks 68-45 in the second half.
“It’s just the utmost confidence in what we do,” Curry said. “You don’t really know what they’re talking about in the huddle and you don’t really feel what’s going through their minds. It’s just that you’ve imposed your will. Just like for us, the experience and just the chemistry.
“We have that attitude and that spirit where we feel like we’re never going to get out of it. I think there’s only one game played in this play-off so far that we’ve been heavily outdone from start to finish. But that belief then becomes in progress in the game, and you can feel the momentum, it’s more focused on what we’re doing, and when you have those opportunities to pierce the dagger, or come up with three stops in a row, those are the moments when You can feel that good energy heading our way.”
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/33955895/golden-state-warriors-mvp-kevon-looney-fuels-classic-third-quarter-barrage-take-game-2
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Siam Ahmed set to make Bollywood debut with In the Ring May 21, 2022
- 13-year-old arrested for Palmetto High School shooting May 21, 2022
- 8 Bollywood Celebrities Struggling With Serious Illnesses May 21, 2022
- Monkeypox: 11 additional cases found in UK May 21, 2022
- 16 Technical terms and concepts that every business leader needs to understand May 21, 2022