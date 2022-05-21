Cricket coaches in Mymensingh struggle to make ends meet since pandemic





Cricket coaching academies in Mymensingh continue to face the blows inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic that has lasted more than two years, and are still struggling to transfer their expertise. The pandemic made their lives more and more difficult, with coaches and players going through some bleak moments. For all the latest news, follow The Daily Star’s Google News channel. “The situation was unimaginable. We wondered if we would return to the field again, but since the lockdowns were lifted, we returned to the field with our boys and great hopes,” said coach Golam Kibria Tara, who owns Bangladesh Railway and Oriental represented. Club in the Dhaka First Division. Head coach of Mohammedan Cricket Academy, Tara said he resumed coaching in full swing late last year and there are now about 200 guys in his academy. Of them, 50 were regulars, mainly in different age groups. The 48-year-old said there was a five-person coaching staff at his academy, but it had become difficult to pay the staff regularly. Tara added that coaching was also interrupted for several months due to the rainy season and exams at educational institutions. Of the 20 cricket coaches in Mymensingh, a majority lead their lives with constant financial constraints. Due to a lack of indoor facilities, coaching stops when it rains. Fitness sessions are given exclusively at Zainul Abedin Park in Mymensingh. Regular students pay Tk 300 to Tk 500 every month, but many fees go unpaid for months. Zakir Hasan, the founding coach of Brothers Cricket Academy who was nominated by the Bangladesh Cricket Board as division coach of Mymensingh, said there were 150 boys in his academy, with 80 regulars. There are three other members on the coaching staff, and even coming up with their modest pay proves a challenge. Zakir’s academy earns about 40,000 Tk in monthly fees from boys and girls, of which 10,000 Tk is spent on grass maintenance, nets and other operating expenses. Each employee gets between Tk 7000 and Tk 8000 monthly, but it quickly adds up. Jahid Hossain Emon, the founder of Panditpara Cricket Academy, said that he currently coaches about 20 boys regularly and that it has become difficult to continue his academy because he cannot afford another coach. “We cannot leave because of our fascination with the field, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to continue in this profession, especially since the price of daily necessities and other goods has increased many times,” said Emon, who played in the Dhaka League . from 2000-2015. 81-year-old veteran Kazi Mohammad Hasan, who has been a coach since 1965, said the current situation had placed the coaches in a serious dilemma. He added that there were about 500 cricketers and cricket-related professionals at district and club levels who needed support to survive. Tara gave a glimpse of what keeps them going, beaming as he told us that two boys from his academy have been admitted to BKSP this year. But a profession they saw as a decent future after retirement, as players have left them frustrated, many said. Now that the Covid-19 situation has de-escalated, more optimistic coaches hoped better days would come. For now, they continue to brave the blows.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailystar.net/sports/cricket/news/coaches-mymensingh-still-struggling-make-ends-meet-3028146 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos