USFL Schedule Week 6: What Football Games Are Today? TV channels, times, scores

The new USFL is halfway through its inaugural season. As week 6 approaches, the league’s eight teams will focus on scoring post-season runs. The Birmingham Stallions will be seriously dreaming of an undefeated season.

The Stallions are the only undefeated team in the USFL 5-0. They are coming off a 30-17 win over the Philadelphia Stars. The South Division continues to have a better overall record than the North, but last week the North closed the gap a bit with a 2-2 record in interdivision play.

Week 5 also saw the USFL’s last scoreless team, the Pittsburgh Maulers, score its first win. They won in dramatic fashion against the Houston Gamblers, as Vad Lee completed a touchdown pass to Bailey Gaither as time ran out.

MAULERS WIN MAULERS WIN MAULERS WIN MAULERS WIN MAULERS WIN pic.twitter.com/cQS28Xnr1R Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) May 15, 2022

There is no Friday night game in the USFL this week, so all four games will be played on Saturday and Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know about Week 6 of the USFL season:

THE NEW USFL: Rule Changes, Coaches|Schedule|Uniforms

USFL Schedule Week 6: What Games Are Today?

Here’s the full schedule for the sixth week of the 2022 USFL season, including how to watch every game live.

Saturday 21 May

Game Kick-off time (ET) TV channel Philadelphia Stars (2-3) vs. Tampa Bay Bandits (3-2) 1 o’clock in the afternoon NBC,fuboTV Birmingham Stallions (5-0) vs. Michigan Panthers (1-4) 7:30 pm NBC,fuboTV

sunday 22 may

Game Kick-off time (ET) TV channel New Orleans Breakers (3-2) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (1-4) Afternoon FS1,fuboTV New Jersey Generals (4-1) vs. Houston Gamblers (1-4) 4 p.m. Fox,fuboTV

Saturday USFL Games TV Channel, Live Stream

Here’s how to watch the two USFL games played on Saturday.

Stars vs Bandits

This is a crucial game for both teams. They are in a heated race for second place in their respective divisions. A win in the interdivision could significantly boost both teams’ play-off chances.

Philadelphia took on the undefeated Stallions last week in the first half before fading in the second, as Tampa Bay leaned on two touchdown games from quarterback Jordan Ta’amu and Juwan Washington raced back to beat Michigan. Both offenses prefer to throw the ball, so Ta’amu and Stars QB Case Cookus were able to combine for many yards in this matchup.

Stallions vs. panthers

The Stallions were the top team in the USFL’s second half. That’s a big reason why they’ve outdone their opponents by more than a touchdown per game (7.4 points). Both Alex McGough and J’Mar Smith have passed as quarterbacks.

The Panthers are 1-4 but have only allowed 80 points this season, making them the fewest in the USFL with the Generals. Their four losses were by a combined 17 points. Shea Patterson threw 304 yards last week, so maybe their attack is finally waking up.

Sunday USFL Games TV Channels, Live Streams

Here’s how to watch the two USFL games to be played on Sunday.

breakers vs. Maulers

The Breakers have one of the best passing offenses in the USFL, led by Kyle Sloter, and a solid defense. But the turnovers have gotten them into trouble in recent weeks. Sloter threw two more interceptions in last week’s loss to the Generals.

Pittsburgh has the fewest runs in the USFL (60), but they found something when Vad Lee played quarterback last week. The Breakers were favored by more than one touchdown in the midweek, but don’t be surprised if the Pittsburgh defense helps keep the game close.

Generals vs Gamblers

The Generals have won four consecutive matches and appear to have discovered their identities. They have an elite running game led by Trey Williams and Darius Victor, while quarterback DeAndre Johnson has proven effective both as a runner and passer. New Jersey’s defense is one of the best in the USFL.

The Gamblers are built the same way the Generals are, but their track record is the opposite, in part because quarterback Clayton Thorson struggled with turnover. Houston will need him to get better and Mark Thompson will need to run well.