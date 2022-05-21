2022 French Open odds, predictions, best bets: tennis expert picks Bianca Andreescu at Roland Garros





The 2022 French Open starts on Sunday at Roland Garros. On the women’s side, all eyes are on 2020 champion Iga Swiatek, who is placed first. Swiatek has a 28-game winning streak when she arrives in Paris, and that includes five tournament wins. She is also the gambling favorite by a wide margin, with the entire field striving to negate her dominance. Swiatek is listed as a -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100) in the final 2022 French Open odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The second best odds are for Simona Halep at +900. The 2018 French Open champion is followed by Paula Badosa and Ons Jabeur at +1400, with Maria Sakkari at +1600 in the final odds of the 2022 French Open. Before making any French Open picks for 2022, be sure to check out the latest tennis predictions from SportsLine’s Gavin Mair. Mair is the international women’s tennis expert who named unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) who won the 2017 French Open, Osaka (32-1) who won the 2018 US Open, Bianca Andreescu (20-1) who won the US Open from 2019 won, plus many other forward-looking talks. He also correctly supported Barbora Krejcikova in the final of the 2021 French Open. Now Mair has broken down Caesars’ latest 2022 French Open women’s odds and released his coveted best bets. He shares all of his expert tennis picks and analysis on SportsLine. Women’s Top 2022 French Open Predictions One of Mair’s surprising 2022 French Open picks is that he values ​​Bianca Andreescu. Andreescu is listed 20-1 to win the tournament despite being unseeded on the field, and the 21-year-old from Canada has a huge advantage, according to Mair. Andreescu performed at a high level at the Italian Open earlier in May, eventually losing to Swiatek and joining the ever-growing list of players who would fall to the top-ranked player. Andreescu has shown improvement in every game since returning from a long tennis hiatus in April, and that includes an outright win over a top-10 player in Danielle Collins. Andreescu has a grand slam title to her name at the 2019 US Open, and she was once the No. 4 player in the world. Her current world rankings clearly do not represent her talent level, and Mair believes she is adding value at her current price. How to make the French Open Women’s 2022 rosters Mair made his best bets, and they include a 35-1 long shot that would deliver a huge return. Mair says this contender has “incredible character and a winning mentality”. You can only find out who it is and check out the rest of Mair’s picks and analysis on SportsLine. So who will win the 2022 French Open? And which long shots could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair’s bets on the 2022 French Open, all from the tennis expert who has named the winners of three women’s grand slam titles since 2017And invent. 2022 French Open Women’s Opportunity (via Caesars Sportsbook) Iga Swiatek 5-6

Simona Halep 9-1

Paula Badosa 14-1

Our Jabeur 14-1

Mary Sakkari 16-1

Aryna Sabalenka 20-1

Bianca Andreescu 20-1

Amanda Ansimova 25-1

Garbine Muguruza 25-1

Naomi Osaka 30-1

Barbara Krejcikova 35-1

Danielle Collins 35-1

Emma Raducanu 35-1

Karolina Pliskova 35-1

Elena Rybakina 35-1

Anett Kontavet 35-1

Coco Gauff 35-1

Jelena Ostapenko 35-1

