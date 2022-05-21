Blackhawks looking to close the gap between baseball and hockey data systems

Hockey is a sport of extreme fluidity, of constant movement by a dozen players making decisions in the moment that interact dynamically.

Baseball is a sport of chronological, unique events, with hundreds of them completing a game together.

The latter is hugely quantifiable, and the Cubs, for example, have mastered the systems that quantify it most accurately and use that information for a so-called competitive advantage. But so does almost every other MLB team, which diminishes the advantage.

That’s not the case in the NHL, where some analysis has taken root over the past decade, but not nearly to the same extent as baseball. That’s a product of sports complexity, not an indictment of the smart minds behind the hockey analysis movement.

The Blackhawks, who didn’t exactly lead the analytics movement, are now trying to run way ahead and take a more MLB-esque approach.

That’s why they hired Kyle Davidson, who built Hawks’ new internal analytics division last summer, as their general manager. Then Davidson took it a step further and hired longtime Cubs director Jeff Greenberg as his associate general manager.

But it’s easier said than done. The challenge ahead of us is great.

[In] baseball, most if not all teams have put in place pretty modern, sophisticated systems to process that information and then use it to actually guide their decision making, Greenberg said this week. That’s something hockey is probably lagging behind right now, and I’m here in part because we want to try and fill that gap.

What we’ve seen in baseball is: [that] having the information… by itself is not enough. The bottom line is: how do you use those things? How do you use those things effectively? How do you get them on the field to make your players better? … To be [about] that integration to really impact what you do, and that’s ultimately what you were trying to do. Not trying to build good systems or processes for the sake of building good systems and processes. We want it to really help determine what was doing and how players were recruited, how our players developed and what was doing in the game. There [are] principles and lessons in baseball that we can apply in hockey.

Greenberg, a devoted lifelong hockey fan despite having worked exclusively in baseball management since college, and Davidson, an offseason baseball fan, bonded over text messages and phone calls after Davidson defeated Greenberg for the GM job in March.

The resulting Hawks front-office marriage, complemented by the presence of a more old-fashioned hockey player in Norm Maciver, will test the feasibility of integrating the two sporting modes of operation more than anyone has ever attempted.

It starts with knowing the process and steps of: How did baseball get there? Davidson said after the season. So we need to figure out how hockey gets there. And who better to get us there than someone who’s already done it in another sport?

Let’s face it, we probably couldn’t get all the predictive information they can get in baseball based on the nature of the sport alone. But if we can get a few, that’s a tremendous value. [With Jeff] bringing that level of understanding into the process of getting to that point is where I have to fill the gap for myself. I’ve never experienced that process. He has. So he brings a big bank of experience and just the understanding: if you were to do it again, what steps would you avoid? What things could you do a little better?

Davidson and Greenberg’s descriptions are lacking in specific detail as to what those systems will entail and understandably so as the Hawks want to pioneer this crossover.

Nevertheless, Davidson admits that he envisions software that is unmistakably similar to Cubs’ so-called Ivy system, which centralizes information into an efficient and accessible database.

We want to get to a point where all our information… [is] housed in one system, and that’s a big build, he said. [Itll be] a central residential unit for all your information. It’s the heartbeat of surgery, so you know what’s going on in each area and you don’t have to reach out to 10 different people to find out who they’ve talked to, what they’ve said.

That information won’t just be the hockey equivalents of WAR, BABIP, spin rate, exit speed, the data that drives defensive shifts, and all the other in-game analytics that have made baseball, for better or for worse, such a computerized game. That information also includes prospect scouting reports, coaching insights, front office efficiency evaluations, and more.

The Hawks will have to hire developers to help build that software, some of the many personnel changes and additions to come this off-season that will complete the leadership structure under Davidson, Greenberg and Maciver.

But Greenberg will lead the project. That freedom was why he would even consider leaving Addison Street for Madison Street. He spoke at length with former and current Cubs presidents Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer, weighing their advice on organizational building, as well as for him personally, before agreeing to move 36 blocks south. Time will tell if he and the Hawks can learn to swim in these uncharted hockey waters.

I had a pretty good feeling that baseball was pretty far ahead, Greenberg said. I didn’t know all the details, but that was one of the reasons why the [job] was quite interesting at first. My sense was that there was an opportunity to move the needle and close that gap between where hockey is now and where baseball has gone in the last 10 years.

It wasn’t something I was actively looking for, [but] this opportunity in particular… was the right place, the right time.