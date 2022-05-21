Forbes India – Kho Kho League, IPL media rights: why are brands warming up to non-cricket sports?



mArketers warm up to badminton, wrestling, kabaddi, boxing and other non-cricket sports as players shine in major leagues. Brands in various sectors such as fashion, fintech, edtech, F&B, FMCG, electronics and others are increasing investment in media spending, land sponsorship, team sponsorship and endorsements in a wide variety of sports. While cricket still tops the charts, it is no longer the only sport in the marketing playbook of both new age and legacy brands.

While investing money in cricket brings instant exposure and appreciation to any brand, associating with native and emerging sports brands provides a more economical option to connect with thousands of new young fans in a particular sports discipline, says Tenzing Niyogi, chief executive officer at the soon-to-be-launched competition, Ultimate Kho Kho.

Overall increase

Overall, the space has seen a surge in growth over the past year, with brands paying attention to emerging categories and athletes. According to a recent GroupM ESP report, 2021 saw an echoing comeback for sports sponsorship and media deals compared to 2020. The space saw a 62 percent growth in 2020, with India’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics providing a significant morale boost for nascent sports talent in the country. There was also significant growth in Sport AdEx which reached Rs 6,018 crore in 2021. Spending on the endorsement of sports celebrities rose 11 percent year-on-year in 2021.

Of the 444 brand endorsement deals that took place in 2021, cricketers accounted for 318 endorsement deals and 87 percent of the total brand endorsement value. However, the 2021 Olympic Year increased the endorsements of emerging athletes by 79 percent, accounting for 13 percent of the total brand endorsement value.

Brands put non-cricket sports back on a growth trajectory

The support of brands is also driving the comeback of a range of traditional sports such as Kho-Kho. The Ultimate Kho Kho competition, for example, has already brought in Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) as its official broadcast partner. And according to its customers, it has a deep cultural connection as a community game with a loyal base that can be a marketing gold mine.

Leagues are set to become the hottest on-air properties that will lead brands to expand their investment into more than just cricket content.

In fact, according to TAM AdEx figures, live sports programming rose to 21 percent of total programming hours in 2021, from a low of 13 percent during the pandemic. This, in turn, increased the share of high-quality live sports ad volumes to 37 percent from the 2020 level of just 24 percent.

According to Niyogi, vastly improved performance in the Olympics, Commonwealth and Asian Games and the Khelo India initiative will give India a platform in sports like never before. It is the best time for sports IP rights holders to strike the right chord and resonate with various stakeholders such as teams, sponsors and onboard broadcasters. Advertisers, on the other hand, are also looking for new ways to communicate with consumers.

He also says the country is rapidly moving towards a one-sport nation. And the fact that there is so much advertising clutter around cricket has enabled marketers to invest in new but rapidly evolving sports leagues to connect with the young, dynamic and ambitious fans in metros, Tier I, Tier II and Tier III cities.

To the credit of these advertisers, follow them young and watch them become mantras when it comes to indigenous properties. The current trend among brands is to choose events that they can use to create a connection that goes beyond the Now and, more importantly, enables brand marketing and messaging goals, he added.

A large number of new age brands such as Paytm, BharatPe, PhonePe, Upstox, Byjus, Unacademy, Cred and others are using this target audience to reach the emerging Bharat market.

Leagues & Business India

Prasad Mangipudi, director of Sportzlive, licensees of the Premier Badminton League, says IPL has shown how to make money from sport.

Our non-cricket base is very small. So it only had one direction up, Mangipudi says.

According to Mangipudi, the affordability factor of emerging categories is a huge plus for the space. The number of advertisers is increasing. So those who can’t afford cricket are investing in sports other than cricket, he says. He adds that the next growth in the space will come from the various leagues in the non-cricket category, where both the government and a significant part of the business community in India will invest generously.

Speaking of corporate India, Shreya Sachdev, head of marketing at PUMA India, says that while cricket remains the heart and soul of India, with the advent of OTT, other sports such as football have also seen a strong growth in viewership.

We see it as our responsibility to promote the country’s sporting ecosystem, across all disciplines. PUMA supports both established and emerging athletes in sports such as cricket, football, hockey, boxing, athletics and swimming, Sachdev tells Storyboard18.

The Pumas roster includes cricketers Virat Kohli, KL Rahulfootball captain Sunil ChettricOlympic sprinter Dutee Chand, hockey player Savita Punia and football players like Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Abdul Sahal, among others.

Moving forward to continue increasing their investments in both teams and athletes and using them to fuel further growth in India, Sachdev says: We understand and harness the tremendous power that sport has to unite, elevate and elevate a nation. inspire, whether by supporting grassroots initiatives, investing in young and emerging talent across all sports, or providing a platform that celebrates the achievements of our athletes in ways that inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

So even with all eyes on the IPL media rights for 2023-2027, smaller leagues in several other sports will continue to lure brands with their new reach, access and engagement.

