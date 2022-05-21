Sports
Utah Girls Tackle Football League to Play Historic Games at Rice-Eccles Stadium
Estimated reading time: 3-4 minutes
SALT LAKE CITY Utah Girls Tackle Football League is about to make history as it holds its championship games at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday.
“To my knowledge, it’s the first time a high school football team has played in a college football stadium,” said Shawn Goetz, president of the Utah Girls Tackle Football League.
Four matches are scheduled, starting at 11am. First, the Junior High Division B, with the Bingham Miners vs. Alpine Valkyrie. At 1:00 PM, Westlake Thunder will take on Canyons Ohana. At 3 p.m., the girls’ high school championships with Riverton Silverwolves vs. Springville Valkyrie in Division B, then a 5 p.m. Championship game between West Jordan Lightning and West Granite Quake.
“The chance for them to play at Rice-Eccles shows them that they matter as much as guys do,” Goetz said. “Boys get their championships there, now the girls get a chance.”
The Utah Girls Tackle Football league started in 2015 with 50 girls. In 2022, the league will have 600 girls playing tackle football.
“It’s about time. Not only can these girls play ball, but they can also perform at the highest level,” said Trevyn Meyer, head coach of the Valkyrie Football Club.
Meyer said coaching girls’ soccer is like coaching any other sport, and he’s proud of what his girls have accomplished so far.
“Football requires you to put in a lot of work, and so if you put that much work into it and you eventually reap the reward, it’s all to them.”
Several athletes competing on Saturdays have played in the girls’ football league since its inception, hoping to one day play in a stadium for their family and friends.
“I want people to know that girls can play soccer as well as any other sport,” said Laura Goetz, a quarterback for the West Jordan Lightning. “They just need the right tools to do it.”
Goetz said tackle football taught her the importance of inclusivity so that girls feel welcome in a sport dominated by boys.
“There’s a community of people who are behind them and really understand them,” she said. “Football is something that will be a girl’s sport, they can’t deny that and it won’t change.”
Many of the girls who play in the league say they’re used to people being surprised when they say they’re playing tackle football.
“They’re normally very shocked, especially the guys. They’re super shocked,” said Johni Hall, a Valkyrie quarterback. “But I definitely like playing with the girls a lot more. They’re definitely rough.”
Hall has been playing tackle football for six years and this is her third year in the girls’ league. She said she wants girls all over Utah to be proud of playing such a tough sport and not be afraid of who they are.
“I love it and I want girls all over the world to experience what I am and what I experience out there,” she said.
Goetz said the Utah Girls Tackle Football League will continue to grow as more girls become familiar with the opportunities in the sport. He said this weekend’s championship games are just the next step in the league’s journey.
“We keep pushing, don’t accept the restrictions. We want this to keep growing,” he said. “We’d like this to come to the high schools and there would be (girls’) high school soccer teams in every school here in the state.”
