Sports
Wimbledons Russia, Belarus ban on collision course with ATP, WTA | tennis news
Wimbledon stripped of ranking points by sporting main tours in a move that threatens to reduce Grand Slam to exhibition status.
The world’s most prestigious tennis tournament is on a collision course with global sports governing bodies after Wimbledon dropped its ranking points by excluding players from Russia and Belarus from the ATP and WTA tours.
According to the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the women’s and men’s professional tennis tours will not award ranking points for Wimbledon this year due to the All England Clubs ban on players from Russia and Belarus due to the invasion of Ukraine, an unprecedented move to be made. as a major rebuke to sport’s oldest Grand Slam tournament.
The WTA and ATP announced their decisions Friday night, two days before the start of the French Open and just over a month before the Wimbledon match starts on June 27.
The All England Club (AELTC) said in April it would not allow Russians or Belarusians to participate, which was immediately criticized by the WTA and the ATP, along with some prominent players, such as defending champion Novak Djokovic. It will be hard to see how this entire episode affects the relationships between the various entities that have a say in how tennis is run.
The ability for players of any nationality to participate in tournaments based on merit and without discrimination is fundamental to our tour, the ATP said in a statement. Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from playing in the UK this summer undermines this principle and the integrity of the ATP ranking system.
The ATP said it was taking this move with great regret and reluctance, adding: Our rules and agreements are there to protect the rights of players as a whole. Unilateral decisions of this nature, if not addressed, set a damaging precedent for the rest of the tour. Discrimination through individual tournaments is simply not feasible on a tour operating in more than 30 countries.
The AELTC said Friday it was considering its options and in talks with its Grand Slam colleagues.
We remain unwilling to accept that success or participation in Wimbledon will be used to benefit the Russian regime’s propaganda machine, the AELTC said in a statement.
We would therefore like to express our deep disappointment at the decisions made by the ATP, WTA and ITF in removing ranking points for The Championships.
We believe that these decisions are disproportionate in the context of the exceptional and extreme circumstances of this situation and the position we found ourselves in, and are detrimental to all players participating in the Tour.
Integrity ranking
WTA chief Steve Simon said the tour believes athletes who participate in an individual sport should not be penalized or prevented solely because of their nationality or the decisions made by their country’s governments.
The recent decisions by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) to ban athletes from the UK’s upcoming grass court events violate that fundamental principle, Simon said.
As a result of the AELTC’s position that it will not honor its obligation to use the WTA rankings to participate in Wimbledon and continue with a partial field that is not merit-based, the WTA has made the difficult decision to allow this year no WTA ranking points to be awarded Wimbledon Championships.
Ban hit
Wimbledon’s ban on Russian and Belarusian competitors has been dealt with harshly by top players such as 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, who called it unfair, while world number one Novak Djokovic said he did not support the decision. .
The ban has ruled out a host of top players, including world men’s number two Daniil Medvedev and last year’s semi-finalist Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, as well as two-time major winner Victoria Azarenka.
Medvedev, who spoke in Paris before the ATP decision was announced, said he would not take legal action against Wimbledon, but admitted there were many flaws behind the controversial decision.
If I can’t play, I won’t go to court for this, said 26-year-old Medvedev.
The ban has been widely condemned, especially as Russian and Belarusian players are still allowed to compete in other tournaments, including the second Grand Slam of the season at the French Open, which starts in Paris on Sunday.
It is unfair to my Russian colleagues, said Spanish star Nadal, two-time Wimbledon winner, when the sanction was announced. It’s not their fault what happened to the war.
