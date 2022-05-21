ATP and WTA remove ranking points from Wimbledon due to ban on Russian and Belarusian players





The banning of Russian and Belarusian tennis players from Wimbledon first emerged as a vague and embarrassing riff from the United Kingdom’s Sports Secretary in March; in April, it became de facto policy adopted by the Lawn Tennis Association, the governing body of tennis in Britain. This ban was apparently conceived without any approval from the ATP and WTA, who organize the men’s and women’s tours and hand out the ranking points that determine the pecking order of the best players in the world. On Friday, both tours announced they would strip Wimbledon of these ranking points, about as strong a ban on players as they can muster. Wimbledon will still be played, for money and prestige, and it will likely be well attended by players and spectators alike, but both tours decided the ban violated the idea of ​​merit-based, discrimination-free global competition. This is spicy stuff. Protennis is a tangled web of bureaucracies scattered across different continents, and while the tensions between these bureaucracies are constantly simmering in the background, you will rarely see them articulated as straightforwardly as in the statements of the ATP and the WTAwho talk about punishing the LTA for their unilateral decision and threatening its right to host future tournaments in Britain. The stance we take is about protecting the equal opportunity WTA players should have to compete as individuals, WTA CEO Steve Simon wrote in his statement. If we do not take this position, we will abandon our founding principle and let the WTA become an example to support discrimination based on nationality at other events and in other regions around the world. The ATP also ensured that explain the reason for this decision: Was there no other solution? Why didn’t you choose to give rank protection only to the excluded players? As the governing body of the sport, it is our duty to maintain the integrity of our Tour and the ranking system that maintains it. Removing ranking points at Wimbledon is a decision made purely on the basis of maintaining a level playing field for our players throughout the season. Providing ranking protection to the Russian and Belarusian players would not have done this in an adequate manner. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia and Belarus were barred from international team competition, and players representing these two countries had to compete without national flags, colours, symbols or anthems. The British government had issued informal guidance to sports organizations, urging them to take an even stronger stance, such as, for example, demanding signed declarations of non-support for the invasion of Ukraine and the responsible regimes. The LTAs’ choice to ban these players from the league marked a serious escalation. It disappointed players and fans, as well as, it turns out, the sport’s most powerful stewards.

