Powell, Pant Breathes New Life into Delhi Capitals After Top Order Fail
Rishabh Pant and Co. will face off against five-time champions in a do-or-die clash to earn a place in the playoff. This season has not gone well for Mumbai Indians as far as they are currently at the bottom of the points list, but a win on Saturday could help them move up and finish the season in 9th position.
Delhi has been very inconsistent with their performance this season as the health issues in the camp have also played a major role. However, Mitchell Marsh has returned to form and Prithvi Shaw can also return to the XI after recovering from typhoid fever, which are great signs for Delhi.
Interestingly, Mumbai Indians will see unlikely support from Royal Challengers Bangalore in this match, as if Rohit Sharma and Co. manage to win the match, this will help the men of Faf du Plessis secure a place in the play-off.
While Mumbai may be making a few changes to their XI to watch out for their future, Arjun Tendulkar is also expected to make his debut.
What date will the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?
The 69th IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will take place on May 21, Saturday.
Where will IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?
The match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
What time does the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) start?
The match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals kicks off at 7:30pm IST.
Which TV channels are broadcasting the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) match?
The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.
How can I watch the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match live?
The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match can be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible XIs
Predicted Lineup of Mumbai Indians:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Riley Meredith
Delhi Capitals Predicted Lineup:Sarfaraz Khan, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed
