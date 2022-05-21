Should Notre Dame have names on the back of their football shirts?





You never even called me by my name Today there were names on the jerseys of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football team. It’s one of those things that we don’t think much about because of the tradition and the way the jerseys have been over the years. However, I am sure there are dissenting opinions about the members of the football team who do not have names on the jerseys. It’s rare in the FBS landscape of college football that guys don’t have names on their jerseys, and it’s especially rare as we enter the NIL era of college athletics. In my opinion, I like that the jerseys usually don’t have names on the back of the jerseys. My reasoning is pretty old and admittedly rather weak, but I don’t really care. I like that the ND football shirts are very simple, and there are no names on the back. The aspect of the game that is about the team and not the individual still has some merit for me. Listen to the man Herb Brooks! However, I will say that I like the names on the jerseys for the bowl games. Maybe I like this more because Ara initially set this up for when Notre Dame started playing in bowl games under Aras’ coaching regime. It was a nice memento for the players to have the Bowl Game patch and their name on a Notre Dame jersey. A trophy or a win in a big game might mean more, but I think that’s still well received by the boys every year. Photo by Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images So yes, I recognize that my opinion on this can be seen as a subterfuge. But another factor is that this seems like players don’t mind not having names on the back of the jerseys (or at least we haven’t heard much about it publicly). Freeman could usher in a new era with names all the time or even no names for the bowl games. The unnamed name still makes us unique and a mindset that every game is for the betterment of the team, not the individual. That’s real Notre Dame sentiment and idea. In addition, USC does not put names on their jerseys. When we play against our biggest rival, one of the most iconic matchups in the sport, both teams are represented by how their jerseys and helmets look/represent their programs. It’s a very cool sight, and one I don’t want to see disappear. As more and more people watch games on TV, it’s more fun for people watching and media members seeing names, but personally I don’t think that’s a good reason. Don’t keep names during the regular season and I’d be okay with names for post-season games. Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images What do you think of this? Let us know in the comments if you’re with me or if you think my opinion is too old-fashioned.

