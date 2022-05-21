Wimbledon stripped of ranking points by ATP, WTA and ITF as tennis reacts to shocking consequences of Russian ban

Wimbledon has stripped its ranking points from the men’s ATP and women’s WTA tours due to its decision to exclude players from Russia and Belarus from the 2022 tournament due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has said it will not award ranking points to Wimbledon this year for junior and wheelchair tennis events.

The tours’ extraordinary revenge has sparked an outcry from the All England Lawn Tennis Club, which runs Wimbledon, and Ukrainian tennis players.

The AELTC expressed deep disappointment and said it was considering their options.

Russia and Belarus have been banned from international team competitions after the invasion, but the ATP and WTA have allowed players from the two countries to continue competing as neutrals.

The ability for players of any nationality to participate in tournaments on the basis of merit and without discrimination is fundamental to our Tour, the ATP said on Friday.

Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from playing in the UK this summer undermines this principle and the integrity of the ATP ranking system. It also violates our ranking agreement.

WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said: Nearly 50 years ago, the WTA was founded on the fundamental principle that all players have an equal opportunity to compete on the basis of merit and without discrimination.

The WTA believes that individual athletes who participate in an individual sport should not be penalized or prevented from participating solely because of their nationality or the decisions made by their country’s governments.

The moves effectively reduce the world’s most famous tennis tournament to an exhibition event, albeit with considerable prestige and prize money.

We appreciate that opinions differ regarding our decision to refuse entry of Russian and Belarusian players to this year’s championships, and we deeply regret the impact of this decision on the individuals involved, the AELTC said. .

Given the stance taken by the UK government to limit Russia’s global influence, removing automatic ranking-based access, and the widespread response from government, industry, sport and creative institutions, we continue to believe that we have made the only viable decision for Wimbledon as a globally renowned sporting event and British institution, and we stand by the decision we have made.

We were unwilling to take any action that could jeopardize the personal safety of players or their families. We believe that requiring written statements from individual players – and that would apply to all relevant players – as a condition of participation in Wimbledon’s high profile events involves significant scrutiny and risk.

The AELTC said that taking advantage of its players winning at Wimbledon was an untenable situation for Russia.

Moreover, we remain unwilling to accept that success or participation in Wimbledon is used to benefit the propaganda machine of the Russian regime, which, through its tightly controlled state media, has a recognized history of using sporting success to triumphant story to the Russian people, so it went on.

We would therefore like to express our deep disappointment at the decisions made by the ATP, WTA and ITF in taking away ranking points for the championships.

We believe that these decisions are disproportionate in the context of the exceptional and extreme circumstances of this situation and the position we have found ourselves in, and are detrimental to all players participating on tour.

We are considering our options and reserve our position at this stage. We are also in talks with our Grand Slam colleagues.

Players react to embarrassing decision

The most notable of the suspended players, Russian No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, reiterated on Friday that he will not take the AELTC to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to challenge it.

I’m not a lawyer… if I can’t play, I won’t go to court for this, Medvedev said.

Russian football authorities have gone to CAS to argue against a ban on football teams.

Ukrainian tennis players Sergiy Stakhovsky and Alexander Dolgopolov called out the ATP and WTA, while British MP Nigel Huddleston said the tours should reconsider their decisions.

To say I am disappointed with the ATP Tour would be an understatement, Stakhovsky wrote.

I would never expect anyone to be on the side of invaders and murderers… but it seems to me that even my fellow players feel sorry for invaders and collaborators from Russia and Belarus.

Players who failed to produce a clear message of condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine in 85 days. Shameful day in tennis.

Dolgopolov, who earlier in the day shared alleged videos of Russian attacks, said Russian propagandists had already adhered to the ATP and WTA decision.

Very bad decision. Can’t sit on two chairs, he said.

There is a reason why Wimbledon is probably the most famous tennis competition.

Points or no points, there are things much bigger than tennis and in these difficult times Wimbledon is on the right side and will keep its perfect reputation.

Everything else is their choice.