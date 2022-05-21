Marcus Foligno emphasizes the importance of a tight Minnesota Wild core

All season long, the Minnesota Wild has been a group of players focused on being together. When they were on the ice, there were seemingly clumps of interconnected tissue between each skater, keeping each simultaneous step in the same direction. This clearly led to enough success that it was a talking point several times, and even more so when one of the team leaders is in a reflective mood after the team was kicked out of the play-offs.

I think the positive is that whatever happens, we built something here this year, winger Marcus Foligno said† And I think we need to grow in that. No one in this organization is thinking of taking a step back. That’s not what they were thinking about. I think we need to focus on the steps we’ve taken, the culture we’ve built. This is currently negative. But the seven months or eight months of hockey that we played was a huge, huge positive, a huge, huge stepping stone for this organization. I think this room is incredible. It’s going to be a great culture for everyone who comes in here.

Before the season started, there were minimal expectations if we want to be as reflective as Foligno. Huge contracts were bought out, the Blue Line was transformed with the addition of three all-new players, and little did we know that Ryan Hartman was even capable of playing full-time at the center. There was a mysterious cloud that enveloped this team in the possibility that we might be paying attention to the lottery, or watching a deep playoff run; everything was possible and could have been accepted.

So for them to transform into this dark horse powerhouse over the course of several months and give us even more confidence in the future is something. And the most important aspect of it is that it seems like everyone just gets along. I know, we don’t really get to see everything that goes on behind closed doors, but the way the leadership core made it public at the start of the season that everyone has exactly the same level of input and whether you’re a star or a rookie, that you’re a having a voice indicates a contiguous group of hockey players who get along and that is something positive that can be transferred onto the ice.

Unfortunately, this exact group of players will not be the same next season and that is understandable.

You know changes have to come. I understand. But the mindset isn’t changing, Foligno said. This would leave us with a sour taste in our mouths next year. But we’ve built a really good group and something we can improve on.

The reality is we have something great here. We know it’s a special group. The leaders led all season and boys followed huge. I just had to get into the play-offs and that’s a learning point that we have to take now and make sure everyone gets mad and closer than this year.

Whether it’s the Kevin Fiala rumors, figuring out what they’re going to do with their goaltending, or making a franchise-changing move, the Wild will look different next year, but we know the core will be the same and the approachability of the locker room leaders and the accepting nature will be the same.