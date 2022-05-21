Sports
Tiger Woods is still competing in the 2022 PGA Championship, and here’s how he’s doing it
Tiger Woods snuck into the PGA Championship weekend with a grim end to his second round. Despite the feat of making the cut just 14 months after a single car accident that nearly cost him his leg, Woods isn’t just happy to be here. He wants to be a factor.
“I have to go down this weekend,” he said.
Watch Woods’ Third Round | Download ESPN+ here † Download the app
Can he?
We’ll see, as we follow his entire third round in Southern Hills.
Oh, by the way, the weather has changed. The wind has changed and the temperature has dropped.
How much?
Can you name this masked man?
Dress for your day. #PGACam pic.twitter.com/lgMAE6aP5V
PGA of America (@PGA) May 21, 2022
No. 1: Par 4, 451 yards
He opened his day with a perfect drive. From there it went downhill. Woods missed the green shorts in an awkward lie. Then he hit a bad, bad first putt from the green that left him 15 feet short. But, as he did over the back nine on Friday to make the cut, Woods crushed a par.
Tiger starts his weekend in Southern Hills.@Tiger Woods † #PGACam pic.twitter.com/wE4yT9iXjK
PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 21, 2022
Score: Par
Total for the day: Even
Where he stands for the tournament: 3 over
No. 2: Par 4, 480 meters
Woods stared at his tee ball for a long time as it was in the air with the second. That’s never a good sign. It went into the water. A strong iron after the penalty drop saved things from getting worse.
Score: Bogey
Total for the day: 1 left
Where he stands for the tournament: 4 over
No. 3: Par 4, 444 yards
Woods went off the tee with another high cut. That’s been his move all week. Other than the misjudged wind on the second which resulted in a water ball, it has worked. From there he converted an easy par.
Score: Par
Total for the day: 1 left
Where he stands for the tournament: 4 over
No. 4: Par 4, 377 yards
Another perfect tee shot. Followed by a perfectly controlled, one-skip-and-stop wedge. But for one of the few times this week, Woods’ putter let him down. He lipped the birdie putt from 6 feet. But how strange is golf? His playing partner, Shaun Norris, hit his tee shot into the hurdle, but chose to play it from there rather than take a penalty. With an impossible lie, Norris somehow got the ball onto the back of three greens. Then, of course, he rolled a 50-footer for birdie.
What a birdie sequence from Shaun Norris!#PGACam pic.twitter.com/B4sNIKR19t
PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 21, 2022
Score: Par
Total for the day: 1 left
Where he stands for the tournament: 4 over
No. 5: Par 5, 656 yards
A bad ride required an escape artist to recover from the trees. And Woods did just that, with a low, swinging hook from the trees. Back in the fairway, faced with a much easier shot than the one he’d just hit, Woods hit a so-so iron that ended any chance of a birdie.
Score: Par
Total for the day: 1 left
Where he stands for the tournament: 4 over
No. 6: Par 3, 226 yards
Well, that was a mess. Woods was 30 yards short on the par-3 and the ball found the water. Things didn’t get any better. From the drop zone, Woods hit a shaky wedge that didn’t reach the green. His chip on the green side failed to find the putting surface. The sixth isn’t an easy hole, but Woods certainly didn’t think he’d take off with a six.
Score: Triple bogey
Total for the day: 4 left
Where he stands for the tournament: 7 over
No. 7: Par 4, 443 yards
A bad tee shot put Woods back into scramble mode. The rough was too deep, the lie was too bad for him to go for the green. He lay down. Hit a good pitch shot, but a not so good putt. So, he followed the triple on the sixth with another shot dropped on the seventh.
Score: Bogey
Total for the day: 5 left
Where he stands for the tournament: 8 over
No. 8: Par 3, 220 meters
Woods hit another weak iron that landed miles from the pin. However, he hit an amazing 60-foot putt, one that nearly found its way in for an unlikely birdie. But considering how it had gone the previous few holes, a par was fine.
Score: Par
Total for the day: 5 left
Where he stands for the tournament: 8 over
No. 9: Par 4, 395 yards
An ugly day got worse by the ninth. His driver, who had been so solid in this PGA championship for so long, started to let him down. He found a bunker off the tee. In the sand, he failed to get out, instead firing a ball in the face of the fairway kick, a striking grimace as soon as he made impact. Luckily for him, the ball was embedded in the grass rather than in the bunker, giving Woods a free drop. But after it was all done, it was another rough gap to finish a 6-over 41 up front.
Score: Bogey
Total for the day: 6 left
Where he stands for the tournament: 9 over
