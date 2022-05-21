MI vs DC IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: MI’s Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan Get Off to a Good Start in Chase | Cricket News





May 21, 2022, 9:36 PM MI starts the chase! Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan openers struggled against Khaleel Ahmed, especially with the ball swinging back. Ishan was hit in the crotch and lay on the ground for a few moments. MI 5/0 (1.2) May 21, 2022, 9:24 PM Glenn Maxwell from RCB backs Rohit and Ishan to fix this! Come on @mipaltan you got this!!! Rohit and Ishan go ballistic __ Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) May 21, 2022 May 21, 2022, 21:09 MI needs 160 to win RCB hopes MI manage to score over 160 tonight and knock DC out of IPL 2022 and secure their spot in the play-offs. Axar with a good finish. DC quickly lost 3 wickets and this is a fight total. Won’t be so easy for MI. Chase in ten minutes. DC 159/7 (20) May 21, 2022, 8:47 PM Axar, Powell key here With 2 overs left in the innings, DC is counting on Axar Patel and Rovman Powell to take the team past 160. Let’s see how many they can get in 12 balls? DC 142/5 (18) May 21, 2022, 20:29 DC target 160 run target Pant and Powell have set a 50-run stand for the 5th wicket and are looking to cross the 160 mark. That gives their bowlers something to fight with. DC 106/4 (15) May 21, 2022, 8:05 PM Powell, pants steady DC! Rovman Powell has now taken the lead, hitting sixes from the spinners. Pants look good too. DC is now recovering. DC 82/4 (11.5) May 21, 2022, 19:44 DC in trouble! Bumrah is now firing at all the guns and he already has two of them. Mitchell Marsh and Shaw removed with a screamer. MI tops as DC battle in the power play. Sarafaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant in the middle. DC 42/3 (7.1) May 21, 2022, 7:42 PM FROM! Warne will leave if DC lose the first wicket in this game you have to win. Daniel Sams with the wicket, Warner gives a catch to Bumrah at short third man. DC 21/1 (3) May 21, 2022, 7:12 PM DC off to a good start This is a great start to Delhi Capitals openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner. They take their time and occasionally play ball. They don’t look rushed which is a good sign. DC 20/0 (2.4) May 21, 2022, 7:05 PM No Arjun Tendulkar in playing XI! Check out the teams: Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed Mumbai Indians (playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande May 21, 2022, 7:02 PM Raining in Mumbai! It started to rain at the toss. Captains ran back to the locker room as soon as the toss was over. Two changes for MI, Brevis and Shokeen are back. For DC, Shaw back for Lalit Yadav. May 21, 2022, 6:21 PM throw news: Rohit Sharma wins the toss and MI will throw first May 21, 2022, 6:21 PM Hello and welcome to Live coverage of Match 69 of IPL 2022 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. A win here for DC will take them to playoffs and knock out RCB. Stay tuned for more updates.

