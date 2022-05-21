College football’s top teams after spring training, portal

Here’s my top five:

1. Ohio State

The Buckeyes didn’t even win the Big Ten last season, largely because they struggled on defense. Wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were first-round NFL draft picks. A Big Ten team hasn’t finished #1 since Ohio State in 2014. The 2020 Buckeyes were the last Big Ten team to play the CFP Championship game, and Bama blew them out. Those are all valid reasons to doubt the Buckeyes can break through.

I like their chances because they have a lot of good players coming back from last season’s Rose Bowl championship squad. Ohio State is the highest-ranked of the contending teams in ESPN analyst Bill Connelly’s weighted recurring production formula. Quarterback CJ Stroud was fantastic in his first season as a starter. The Buckeyes also added one of the nation’s best transfers, ex-Oklahoma State defensive back Tanner McCallister. Coach Ryan Days team is stacked and ready for another national championship run.

2. Alabama

It is clear that Nick Sabans with NIL and liberalized transfer rules is motivated by his rational self-interest not to see other teams stealing talent from him. It’s just as clear that Saban doesn’t have much to worry about. The Crimson Tide landed three of the top 10 transfers in the 247Sports rankings, but lost none. Cornerback Eli Ricks (LSU), running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech) and wide receiver Jermaine Burton (Georgia) are good players who will serve Bama’s immediate needs.

Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, is back. He is expected to be the first QB selected in the 2023 draft (note, Falcons fans). Ricks, Gibbs, linebacker Will Anderson and defending defender Malachi Moore could also be selected in the first round in 2013. Alabama has a no sweating nonconference game in Texas and gets Texas A&M home. The Tide has passed the GVB in seven of its eight seasons. This season will be eight of nine.

3. Georgia

Georgia coach Kirby Smart ended up beating his old boss in the biggest game of the season. Now Smart will have to replicate Sabans’ talent to replace the wave of NFL talent that went out the door. Five ex-Bulldogs were selected in the first round of the draft, all defensive players, and 15 Georgia players were selected overall. Smart didn’t come close to that kind of NFL attrition after his first five seasons. Now take a good look at whether his long-term recruitment is at Sabans level.

I always assume that Smart will have an elite defense. I’ve never been proven wrong, so I’m sticking with that idea even though so many good defenders have disappeared. I think Stetson Bennett is a very good quarterback. That seems to me to be at odds with many Bulldogs supporters, even after Bennett won a national championship. I just doubt that Bennett can make it in back-to-back years without an elite wide receiver and with the Georgia defense for a bit of regression.

4. USC

The nation’s most underpowered program got a major boost when Coach Lincoln Riley decided to leave Oklahoma and head to LA. Normally this would be a rebuild, but Riley added 16 players through the transfer portal. There are two attacking stars among them. Quarterback Caleb Williams was a top recruit who played for Riley in Oklahoma, and wide receiver Jordan Addison was an All-American for Pitt in 2021.

The Trojans have the kind of talent on offense that can overcome what is a mediocre defense. That’s how Riley won in Oklahoma. USC faces a tough game in Utah in October, but Oregon is not on the schedule. The best non-conference foe, Notre Dame, is heading to LA in November. USC is poised for a dramatic turn from 4-8 to contenders for the CFP.

5. NC Status

Okay, I couldn’t help it. I had to put one underdog in my top 5. The Wolfpack is a good choice. They have a lot of recurring production from last season’s 9-3 team. NC States’ toughest game is in Clemson on October 1. This Wolfpack team is better than the team that lost in overtime to No. 3 Clemson in 2016.

NC State quarterback Devin Leary returns after having a blast in 2021, his first season as a full-time starter. The Wolfpack is set to replace left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, who was the sixth pick in the NFL draw. Otherwise, NC State has everything it needs to topple Clemson and make a bid for the CFP.