Duke Women’s Tennis Advances to NCAA Semifinals with 4-3 win over NC State :: WRALSportsFan.com

— The fourth-ranked Duke women’s tennis team advanced to the NCAA semifinals for the eleventh time in school history and for the ninth time under head coach Jamie Ashworth, as the Blue Devils held back the No. 6 NC State 4-3 in the quarterfinals. Friday night at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.

“Every time we play NC State, it’s a 4-3 game,” Ashworth said after the game. “It was 4-3 in March; last year it was 4-3. We know it’s going to be a battle and we were tougher when we had to be there at the end of the games. It was a physical game, but in this time of year that’s what we want. We want the chance to play again, and I’ve told the team they’ve earned that right.”

For the sixth time in as many games and for the fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament game, Duke took an early 1-0 lead after taking victories on two of the three courts. The Blue Devils faced some setback at the start of the doubles when the Wolfpack opened the game by taking a win on lane two. The 24th-ranked couple of Amelia Rajecki and Abigail Rencheli took a 6-2 win over No. 49 Chloe Beck and Ellie Coleman.

Duke (23-3) reacted immediately when the number 14 Georgia Drummy and Karolina Berankova took an impressive flight one victory over the combination of Jaeda Daniel and Nell Miller by NC State, the highest-ranked doubles team in the country. Drummy and Berankova seized control of their matchup early on as the duo took a 5-2 lead. It took the Wolfpack the next two games to get inside one, but the Duke tandem slammed the door on the comeback bid, finishing the 6-4 win.

As in the last two games, the double point came down to field three, where the duo again supplied Margaryta Bilokin and Eliza Omirou for the Blue Devils. With a slim 3-2 lead over the Wolfpack’s Sophie Abrams and Priska Nugroho, Duke’s upperclassmen tandem took three of the last four to collect the 6-3 decision and take the doubles for Duke.

“It started with our doubles,” said Ashworth. “The team really trusted and believed that we could win that doubles and doubles. So I think that gave us a little bit of an energy boost, a little bit of momentum going into singles.”

NC State (26-6) tied the overall double game score by one apiece after No. 83 Nugroho defeated freshman Emma Jackson 6-3, 6-2 on lane three, but the Blue Devils reacted quickly with wins over the top two singles jobs .

No. 14 Drummy put Duke back to the forefront with a 7-5, 6-2 win over 48th-ranked Rencheli in the second slot, then No. 9 Beck followed with a win in Flight One to extend Duke’s lead to 3 -1 in the overall team score, collecting from a set-down to beat number 11 Daniels, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4. The wins marked Beck and Drummy’s ninth double match win over a ranked opponent this season.

However, NC State didn’t want to leave and scored back-to-back three-set wins to make the game 3-3. Rajecki defeated Coleman (6-7(5), 6-2, 6-2) on lane five, before Abrams held off Omirou at number six in a 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(3) decision.

“We didn’t start well in singles,” Ashworth noted. “But we just kept going, believing and trusting, and at the end of the day we were the stronger team.”

The decider came to court four between NC State’s Kelly Chen and Miller, where the conference’s opponents had split the first two sets. Miller pulled a 7-6(4) decision in the opening set, to which Chen reacted to take second, 6-2. With match point and a trip to the national semi-final on the line, battle-proven Chen once again delivered in the clutch. The 106th-ranked senior took control of the final set from the jump as she rose to a 5-1 lead before closing the set and scoring a 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-2 win.

“to have her” [Kelly Chen] on the field there at the end of the game, she proved so many times that she can come through in that position,” said Ashworth when asked about Chen’s game in the clutch moments. “I love having her there when we need a win. I’m proud of the effort she put in there, and across the board on our entire team.”

Duke advances to the national semifinal match against No. 2 Oklahoma on Saturday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

“We played against Oklahoma earlier this year and lost a difficult one,” Ashworth added. “They’ve denied us a chance, they’ve denied us the chance to play at ITA Indoors, and we’re looking forward to playing against them again and seeing what happens.”

RESULTS

Singles (3.2,1.5,6.4*)

1. #9 Chloe Beck (DU) beats. #11 Jaeda Daniel (NCST) 1-6, 6-1, 6-4

2. #14 Georgia Drummy (DU) def. #48 Abigail Rencheli (NCST) 7-5, 6-2

3. #83 Priska Nugroho (NCST) def. Emma Jackson (GER) 6-3, 6-2

4. #106 defeats Kelly Chen (DU). Nell Miller (NCST) 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 6-2

5. Amelia Rajecki (NCST) defeats. Ellie Coleman (DU) 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-2

6. Defeats Sophie Abrams (NCST). Eliza Omirou (DU) 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3)

Double (2,1,3)

1. #17 Georgia Drummy / Karolina Berankova (DU) def. #1 Jaeda Daniel / Nell Miller (NCST) 6-4

2. Beats #24 Amelia Rajecki/Abigail Rencheli (NCST). #49 Chloe Beck/Ellie Coleman (GER) 6-2

3. Margaryta Bilokin / Eliza Omirou (DU) defeats. Sophie Abrams / Priska Nugroho (NCST) 6-3

