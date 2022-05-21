Wimbledon stripped of points after Russia suspension





Widely regarded as the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament, Wimbledon was stripped of ranking points by major sports tours on Friday in a move that threatens to reduce the Grand Slam to the status of a high-profile exhibition event. The decision by the ATP and WTA was in response to the Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players after the invasion of Ukraine. It is with great regret and reluctance that we see no choice but to remove Wimbledon’s ATP ranking points for 2022, an ATP statement said. Photo: EPA-EFE Our rules and agreements are there to protect the rights of players as a whole. Unilateral decisions of this nature, if not addressed, set a damaging precedent for the rest of the Tour, it said. Discrimination through individual tournaments is simply not feasible. When the world number 1 Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon last year, he earned 2000 points. Wimbledon heads at the All England Club labeled the move by the ATP and WTA as disproportionate. The WTA, which hosts the women’s tour, joined their male counterparts in withholding points for the tournament, which begins June 27. The Wimbledon suspension has ruled out a host of top players, including world number 2 men’s Daniil Medvedev and last year’s semi-finalist Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, as well as two-time major winner Victoria Azarenka. The ATP has hinted at a solution to the deadlock. We remain hopeful for further discussions with Wimbledon leading to an acceptable outcome for all concerned, it said. WTA chief executive Steve Simon said his organization believes that individual athletes participating in an individual sport should not be penalized solely because of their nationality or the decisions made by their country’s governments. As a result of the All England Tennis Clubs’ position that it will not honor its obligation to use the WTA rankings to participate in Wimbledon and continue with a partial field not based on merit, the WTA has made the difficult decision taken not to award ranking points for this year’s Wimbledon, he added. The Wimbledon ban has been widely condemned, especially as Russian and Belarusian players are still allowed to compete in other tournaments, including the second Grand Slam of the season at the French Open which starts today in Paris. It is unfair to my Russian colleagues, Spanish star Rafael Nadal, two-time Wimbledon winner and 21-time Grand Slam champion, said when the sanction was announced. It’s not their fault what happened to the war. The All England Club expressed their deep disappointment with the ATP and WTA. They said they had made the only viable decision given the British government’s stance to limit Russia’s global influence after the invasion, and adhered to the ban. We deeply regret the impact of this decision on those affected, said a statement from Wimbledon organizers. Medvedev, who spoke in Paris before the ATP decision was announced, said he would not take legal action against Wimbledon, but said there are many flaws behind the controversial decision. If I can’t play, I won’t go to court for this, said 26-year-old Medvedev.

