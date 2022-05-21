



MIDDLETOWN, Kon. Grace Devanny ’23 and Maeve Hoffman ’23 are back at the NCAA Championships as the two classmates will both represent Wesleyan at the 2022 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships, taking place May 26-28 in Geneva, Ohio. This will be the first NCAA Outdoor Championships event (under normal circumstances) since 2019, as the 2020 event was canceled and the 2021 meeting was held under strict COVID-19 protocols. The setting is nothing new for both Devanny and Hoffman, as the two return to the NCAA Championships after both taking All-American honors at the Indoor Championships held in March. This is the first NCAA Outdoor Championship appearance for both Devanny and Hoffman. A two-sport star, Devanny continues what could be arguably one of the best overall campaigns for a cardinal student-athlete in Wesley’s history. The 2021 NESCAC Player of the Year and First Team All-American helped the women’s soccer team to Final 4 in the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance last fall. Now on the court, Devanny earned All-American honors with a 7e place in the 200m in March when she was 9 . used to bee at the 400m. Devanny, the school record holder in both events, puts on an impressive performance, taking first place in the 400m at the New England Championships last weekend, taking on sprinters in all three NCAA divisions. Devanny will enter the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships second in the 400m and ninth in the 200m. Her season records, both school record times, are 54.58 seconds in the 400m and 24.41 seconds in the 200m. Hoffman has responded to a late start to her outdoor season and has made some real progress in recent weeks, setting a new school record in the 800m at the NESCAC Championships, earning her the spot in the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Her time of 2:12.17 proved to be enough for the Wesleyan program record, while also putting her in position to qualify for the event at the NCAA Championships. Hoffman has already proven she can overcome a lower-ranking position en route to a National competition, as she placed ninth in the 800m indoor championships and responded with a fourth-place finish, marking her first All-American career. achieved honour. She will need another strong show as Hoffman is placed 19e en route to next week’s championships.

