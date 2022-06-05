Earlyers blast to regional final





GAINESVILLE, Fla. Jimmy Crooks homered twice, and Oklahoma baseball hit four home runs en route to a 9-4 victory over #13 seed Florida in the NCAA Gainesville Regional Saturday night at Condron Family Ballpark. The Sooners (39-20) bridged a 2-0 deficit with a four-run third inning and took the lead on back-to-back homeruns, as they did in Friday’s regional opener. Peyton Graham’s 18th homer of the season was a two-run explosion and Blake Robertson followed with his fifth of the year to bring OU to the forefront. Tanner Tredaway later scored on a wild pitch to give the Sooners a 4-2 lead. Kendall Pettis created his own run in the fourth inning to make it 5-2. He singled, stole second base, was balked and scored on a wild pitch that didn’t go outside the foul area around home plate. Crooks made it 6-3 in the fifth inning with a solo homer, then extended the lead to 8-3 with another homer in the seventh inning. Both blasts gave way to right field, increasing Crooks’ season tally to seven. David Sandlin (8-3) struckout six batters over 6.0 frames and turned it over to Chazz Martinez and Trevin Michael to exit the game. Sandlin fought back to throw three scoreless frames after the Gators (40-23) hit two solo home runs in the second inning. Michael pitched the last 2.1 innings, gave up only one basehit and struckout one batter. Florida scored on solo homeruns by Ty Evans and Jac Caglianone in the second inning, a sacrifice fly by Evans in the sixth and a solo homerun by Mac Guscette in the seventh. Starter Brandon Neely (3-3) took the loss. OU reacted to the homerun in the seventh inning by adding another run in the eighth inning when Tredaway hit an RBI-single with two outs to take Pettis home and reach the final score of 9-4. The Sooners advance to the Regional Finals, where they will meet in Florida or Central Michigan at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday. Oklahoma can advance to the Super Regional round with one win, while either Florida or CMU have to beat OU twice.

