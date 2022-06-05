Live Cricket Score – England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 4 | Cricbuzz.com

by Cricbuzz Staff

Jamieson kept New Zealand in the game on Day 3, but England came out on top.

England win

1-0 lead!! What a start to the Stokes-McCullum era. It was a fascinating test match, despite not lasting five days. It kept swinging in both directions from the start and England came out on top in the end. Root was the architect in pursuit with a fantastic barrel. Stokes provided plenty of support on day 3 with a fifty and Ben Foakes absolutely solid and put on over 100 with Root to get the job done.

England’s most complete all round batter of all time..10000 runs and to do it with a match winning 100 is unbelievable.. Well done @root66 #Lords 10:56 AM • June 06, 2022

Joe Root has a classy hundred, his first in the fourth innings of a test, going to 10,000 test runs. Incredibly, he and Alastair Cook, the only other Englishman to do so, both lived to be 31 years and 157 days old there. They are the joint youngest of the 14 who make it. 10:53 • June 06, 2022

Milestone for Root

He reaches his 26th Testton. This has been a top performance by the ex-skipper. He was in good form before he gave up his captaincy and now that the burden is gone he knows he can bat with more freedom. And with that he also reaches another 10,000 test drives. What an achievement that is. He becomes only the second Englishman after Cook to reach that landmark.

century stand

The partnership is now over 100. New Zealand is now almost out. Victory is only a formality from here on one would assume for England.

Need less than 50

This is a huge psychological barrier that has been overcome. England now need less than 50 and they will be very happy to see their chances of getting this done with ease now. New Zealand urgently needs a wicket. Jamieson is the key.

Build up

Somehow, this test match will pass today. In all likelihood, it will come across in the opening session. England need 61 runs to win and are the absolute favorites with Joe Root looking good. He had Ben Stokes for company last night as the duo brought the hosts closer to a win after initially struggling. And with the new ball still 15 overs away, Root and Ben Foakes will now try to score as much as possible so that victory is firmly in their sights.

From a New Zealand perspective, early wickets are key. If they can break this partnership early, they have a real chance of winning this test match. They were on the board around this time yesterday after a massive partnership before the English bowlers turned things around. Can the visitors make a comeback today on their own? Or will England take a 1-0 lead? We’ll know soon.