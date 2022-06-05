Austin Brawley of Massillon commits to football at Ohio University





MASSILLON Austin Brawley was all set to continue walking in Kent State days after graduating from high school. Then the Massillon soccer star got a call from Ohio University safety coach John Hauser. This time, the college offering wouldn’t be the walk-on favorite. It was for a scholarship for a full ride. Brawley announced on Twitter this week that he had changed his affiliation with Ohio after he planned to move on to Kent State. “After a surprising call from Ohio University Coach Hauser, I am blessed to say that I have been awarded a full scholarship,” Brawley wrote. “After many discussions with close friends, mentors and loved ones, I have decided that it is best for me and my future to get out of Kent State. I want to thank you Kent State and all the coaching staff, especially Coach (CJ) Cox and Coach (Sean) Lewis for giving me the opportunity.With that being said, I would like to announce that I will continue my academic and athletic career in Athens!Thank you, Coach Hauser and Coach (Tim) Albin for believing in me and my capabilities.” Brawley had a mixture of college interests, including free offers from three different MAC schools. Massillon’s head coach Nate Moore hit the ground running with Hauser during Brawley’s recruiting process. Hauser was high on Brawley even when he coached at another MAC school, Miami University. At six feet, 180 pounds, Brawley’s size worked against him in the hiring process, despite his productivity as the top player on one of Ohio’s elite high school soccer teams. “You can’t measure your heart,” Moore said. “He checks all the other boxes. You just need someone who sees those things. Coach Hauser believes in him and OU believes in him, and I’m just really happy for him. † Brawley did it all for Massillon football in all three stages. He finished the year with the First Team All-Ohio title as the Northeast Inland District Team’s Division II Defensive Defender and Joint Defensive Player of the Year. “Everyone in town knows what kind of ball player Austin is and what he’s done for us, especially this (last) year, but I’m just happy for him. I’m happy for his family,” Moore said. More about Austin Brawley:Austin Brawley of Massillon Football ready to step out of the shadows On defense, he recorded a total of 96 tackles (65 solos), four interceptions (one pick-six), 13 pass breakups, 17 passes defense and a forced fumble. On offense, he finished with 35 catches for 589 yards and four touchdowns. However, he was even better on special teams with a total of 926 return yards and four touchdowns on both punts and kickoffs. He also broke a school record by blocking seven kicks. A record held by former Massillon great Gareon Conley. Brawley plans to play safety at the next level. Moore is confident he will find a way to get on the field for the Bobcats. “I can’t think of another player who has influenced the game as much as in all three phases,” said Moore. “That’s what makes him special. He’s an absolute footballer. I don’t see a scenario where he isn’t on the field at least in special teams.”

