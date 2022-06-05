How to watch the Indian men’s and women’s team in action on Sunday





The Indian men’s and women’s hockey team will be in action on Sunday during the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s. The Indian men’s team started their campaign with a 4-3 win over Switzerland on Saturday, but drew 2-2 against Pakistan in Lausanne, Switzerland. The Indian women’s team, on the other hand, did not win a single match on Saturday as they lost both matches. to Uruguay (3-4) and Poland (1-3) respectively.. The Indian men’s team is now in 3rd place in the points list behind Poland and Pakistan. While the women’s team languishes in last place with two defeats in two games. Now both teams want to put the disappointment behind them when they are back on the field on Sunday. The men’s team will compete against Malaysia and Poland, while the women’s team will compete against Switzerland and South Africa. Before the match let’s check the match details of the FIH Hockey 5s tournament:- Where do the FIH Hockey 5s competitions take place? India vs Switzerland, India vs Malaysia, India vs South Africa and India vs PolandFIH Hockey 5s matches will take place in Lausanne, Switzerland. When will the FIH Hockey 5s hockey games take place? India vs Switzerland, India vs Malaysia, India vs South Africa and India vs PolandFIH Hockey 5s matches will take place on June 5 (Sunday), 2022. What time do FIH Hockey 5s hockey games LIVE start? India vs Switzerland (6:00 PM), India vs Malaysia (4:30 PM), India vs South Africa (8:00 PM) and India vs Poland (8:30 PM) FIH Hockey 5s matches start at 4:00 PM 30 o’clock IST. Where are the LIVE broadcasts of FIH Hockey 5s hockey matches shown? India vs Switzerland, India vs Malaysia, India vs South Africa and India vs Poland FIH Hockey 5s matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 SD+HD. Live streaming of FIH Hockey 5s will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. FIH Hockey 5s: how has India fared so far? A Hockey 5s game lasts 20 minutes, divided into two halves of 10 minutes each. In the second game of the day, the Indian men’s team led twice, but conceded a last-minute goal to play out a 2-2 draw against the arch-rivals. Raheel Mohammed gave India the lead in the very first minute with a field goal, before Laiqat Arshad restored parity six minutes later. India took the lead again in the 18th minute with Gursahibjit Singh finding the goal but couldn’t stop Abdul Rehman from scoring the equalizing goal for Pakistan with seconds left in the game. Disappointment for women’s team Kujur Ajmina (1st and 7th minutes) scored a brace while Phalke Vaishnavi Vithal (18th) was the other goal getter for India against Uruguay in their first game of the day. Uruguay captain Viana Teresa (2nd, 10th and 19th) struck three times, while Vilar Manuela (6th) was the other goalscorer. Later, the Indian team, led by Etimarpu Rajani, was outplayed by Poland 1-3. Rashmita Minz (6th) was India’s only goal getter. The Indian women of India will play against Switzerland and South Africa on Sunday. (with PTI inputs)

