French Open: more heartbreak in Paris for Gauff as Mladenovic, Garcia wins double





French pair Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic recovered from a set-down to beat Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday to win the French Open women’s doubles title for a second time. . It was Gauff’s second final defeat in less than 24 hours, after the 18-year-old lost in two sets to Iga Swiatek in Saturday’s singles final. Garcia and Mladenovic won the title in 2016 and for the latter it was a fourth women’s double crown at Roland Garros after also triumphing in 2019 and 2020 with Timea Babos. She now has six major doubles titles, including the Australian Open in 2018 and 2020. The Americans, who had lost only one set en route to the final, were broken at the start but recovered quickly and raced to a 3-1 lead. Iga Swiatek wins second French Open title, defeats Gauff in straight sets Mladenovic sank a volley into the net to give them a 4-2 lead and another break put Gauff and Pegula in control, closing the set as Garcia sailed for a forehand on the second set point. The French duo, who played their second tournament together this season after reuniting and losing in the second round of the Australian Open, fought back to lead 4-0 in the second round, securing them with a Mladenovic smash . Gauff, the youngest doubles finalist in Paris in 21 years, could do nothing to stop their opponents’ run as the French earned two early breaks to storm to a 4-0 lead. They took the win with a Garcia smash on their third match point.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/french-open-more-paris-heartbreak-for-gauff-as-mladenovic-garcia-win-doubles/article38500621.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos