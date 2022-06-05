Miguel Andujar requests trade from New York Yankees after relegation, according to reports





Miguel Andujar has filed a trade request with the New York Yankees after being demoted to the minors, according to multiple reports. Andujar informed Yankees manager Aaron Boone of his desire to be traded on Friday after New York chose the outfielder for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to reports. The New York Post reported that Andujar has been seeking a trade since the end of the 2021 season. The Yankees have not confirmed the reports and Boone declined to comment on his conversation with Andujar, calling the relegation a result of a “difficult number game.”

1 Related Andujar, 27, has played in 12 games with the Yankees in first place this season, including 10 starts in left field. The former top contender has been a daily starter for New York for the past two weeks due to injuries to Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson and is “a big part of what we’ve been doing here” according to Boone. But Donaldson was activated from the injured list on Friday and Stanton returned on Saturday, forcing the Yankees to relegate Andujar to create roster space. “Miggy is a great guy,” Boone told reporters on Saturday. “That’s a tough option, understanding that he’s a big part of what we’ve done here, and definitely wants to be here. So I understand that’s a tough one. … He played regularly for us. He was a part of we win ball games.” Andujar’s trade request was: reported first Saturday by baseball reporter Hector Gomez. Andujar hits .268 this season with three RBI’s in 41 at bats, his fifth with the Yankees. After starting his career as a third baseman, Andujar has moved to left field in recent seasons in an effort to earn more consistent playing time with the Yankees. Andujar was the runner-up for the American League Rookie of the Year in 2018, hitting .297 with 27 home runs and 92 RBI’s. But he missed most of the 2019 season due to a shoulder injury and has struggled to maintain a regular spot on the major league roster ever since, appearing in just 78 games with the Yankees since the start of the 2020 season.

