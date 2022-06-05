First test, at Lords: New Zealand 132 and 285 lost against England 141 and 279-5 (J Root 115 not out, B Stokes 54, B Foakes 32 not out; K Jamieson 4-79).

The Black Caps must now win the remaining two Tests to secure their series against England, after they had high hopes for a crushing win.

The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-Test run thanks to a five-wicket win over Lords on Sunday night (NZ time).

England resumed at 216-5, hitting their 277 goal in the second innings in just over an hour when Joe Root scored the first century of the second innings of his storied test career.

SPARK SPORT A run-out, a crucial no-ball and an injury meant a day to forget for Colin de Grandhomme.

Root, removed from the captaincy after losing a series to Australia and the West Indies, went past 10,000 test runs in his career when he raised his barrel and didn’t finish 115 while wicketkeeper batter Ben Foakes was undefeated at 32 when she together an uninterrupted sixth-wicket partnership worth 120.

Today we came here with high hopes and thought maybe there would be some help from the overheads [weather conditions] but it was not to be, NZ captain Kane Williamson told Sky Sport UK shortly after the completion of the test.

The visitors were desperate for an early break to reach England’s weak tail order but their swing and seam bowlers couldn’t get help from the old ball on a gloomy London morning and spinner Ajaz Patel was not called up by Williamson.

New Zealand had big problems from the start, dropping to 12-4 in their first innings on the first hour of opening day, but bouncing back with the ball, and then Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell put in 195 for the fifth wicket in the visitors second innings, they seemed on track to establish a winning position.

But NZ lost their last six wickets for just 34 points, leaving England a reasonable goal when the batting conditions were right.

Stu Forster/Getty Images England batter Joe Root celebrates after scoring the winning runs as Ben Foakes watches on day four of the first test against New Zealand at Lord’s.

Kyle Jamieson once again had the Black Caps on target for the win with three early wickets, but England faced a huge reprieve when new skipper Ben Stokes was thrown out on a no-ball from Colin de Grandhomme. He added 53 more runs before Root took over to lead the hosts home.

The game ebbed and flowed all the time, Williamson said.

We saw how hard it was when the ball was hard and how much it changed. It was a fantastic game of cricket, which took a great player incredible innings to get them all over to England.

It’s about moving forward quickly and learning the lessons. There is always enough to move forward.

The win was just the second in 18 tests for England and gave new coach Brendon McCullum, the former Black Caps skipper, the perfect start to his new job.

The second test starts Friday evening (NZ time) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

The big moment

For about 10 seconds, New Zealand happily thought about the approaching victory as Stokes walked away on day three after an ugly shot caused his dismissal.

But the Grandhomme crossing the line meant Stokes wasn’t out, and although his next 53 runs were a wild ride they got England back into the fray and by the time he left for good Root was ensconced, with the ball and the wicket rarely disturbing.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP England’s Joe Root, left, and Ben Foakes accept New Zealand’s Kane Williamson’s congratulations on their five-wicket victory on the fourth day of the first Test.

Best with the bat

Root scrambled around early in his second innings, as all the highest order bats had done in the first three days.

But with Jonny Bairstow, for a small part, and then Stokes taking a daring approach to the chase, the skippered off was able to work his way into the innings. Once inside, the 31-year-old was able to lead England home peacefully, with two milestones per test century and 10,000 test drives at the same time.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Kyle Jamieson went out of his way to swing the game in New Zealand’s favour.

Best with the ball

Debutant Matthew Potts proved difficult to handle for NZ, 7-68 in the game, and few NZ batters spent long enough against him in the middle to feel confident enough to work him out for the second test.

Kyle Jamieson (6-99) came back from some mixed appearances in the home summer and showed that his decision not to seek a spot in the IPL looks hugely beneficial.

The big picture

New Zealand’s defense of their World Test Championship title is over.

It may not be mathematic, but a fourth loss in six games will be too much of a handicap to overcome, even if they win this series with victories at Nottingham and Leeds.