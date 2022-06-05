Sports
Ohio State Football and the Recruitment Battle for 4-Star DL John Walker
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Breakdown of Ohio’s top 35 soccer goals in the 2023 recruiting class.
John Walker
WHO: 4-star defensive tackle playing for Osceola High School in Kissimmee, Florida.
MATE: 6-foot-3, 310 pounds.
Ranking: The number 10 defensive lineman in the class of 2023, number 88 player.
THE FIGHT: Walker hasn’t lowered his list of top schools since then release a top 12 in March 2021but the leaders have clearly come forward considering which programs get official visits.
THE HOME STATE FACTOR: Billy Napier does what any coach would do during his first offseason on a new Power Five program by trying to lock down the state. Keeping Walker at home is part of that push. So far, only one of the five commits in the Gators class is out of state.
THE GEOGRAPHY: Kissimmee is 850 km from the Ohio States campus, which is a 13-hour drive.
THE OTHER CONDENDERS: UCF (June 3), Michigan (June 10) and Miami (June) will also receive official visits this summer, while Florida (October 15) will wait until fall.
THE OSU NEED: The need to constantly replenish the defense line is always there. Especially with someone with Walker’s description because he sticks out like a nose gear. Finding bigger men who can move and take up space usually comes outside of the SEC. That’s why someone like Tyleik Williams is such a popular name for the Buckeyes this off-season.
WHAT THIS GUY DOES: From an athletic standpoint, Walker can play any position on a four-man front. At the high school level, he plays in the three-tech defensive tackle spot, which is usually where you’d put the team’s best internal pass rusher. But on the next level, his best spot is by the nose where he can deal damage and blow up the center of a bag.
WILL THE BUCKEYES GET HIM?
It’s interesting to think about the fact that a year ago it was Walkers teammate Derrick LeBlanc who was considered the greater OSU lean. Now it feels like LeBlanc is headed for Florida as Walker’s momentum continues to send him to Columbus.
Larry Johnson has become accustomed to serving as the anchor when it comes to filling his places within a recruiting class, so chances are we won’t see a series of defensive commitments until closer to signing day. Walker’s official visit on June 24 could go a long way, I assure you he is one of the names on that list. It will be his first trip to Columbus.
THE OHIO CLASS RECRUITMENT STATE 2022:
Dante Moore, QB
Keon Keeley, EDGE
Brandon Inniss, WR
Caleb Downs, SAF.
AJ Harris, CB
Richard Young, RB
Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE
Samson Okunlola, OT
Carnell Tate, WR
Hykeem Williams, WR
Jalen Hale, WR
Troy Bowles, LBA
Justice Haynes, RB
Joenel Aguero, SAF.
Tackett Curtis, LBA
Noah Rogers, WRO
Walker Lyons, TE
Riley Williams, TE
Click here to see the complete Ohio States recruiting class for 2023.
