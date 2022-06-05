French Open final 2022 live, Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud: Nadal leads 4-1 in first set against Ruud

Welcome to sports star‘s live coverage of the final of the 2022 French Open men’s singles between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud. Meet Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds on the Philippe-Chatrier Court at Roland Garros in Paris.

Rafael Nadal (ESP)* 4 Casper Ruud (NOR) 2

FIRST SET (* indicates server)

Nadal serves and leads 30-0 without much fuss. Make that 40-0 as he goes forehand down the line, cross court forehand to force Ruud to the right and finish it with a forehand down the line to the left.

Nadal 4-2 Ruud * – Ruud serves. Nadal wins the opening point with a perfect crosscourt forehand that finds the corner. Ruud improves the serve to force a long return from the Rafa forehand. The drop shot works for Ruud this time, because Nadal doesn’t anticipate it and storms in on time. Ruud holds his ground for the first time in the final.

Nadal * 4-1 Ruud – Much better service game from Nadal. The forehand looked good and caused problems for Ruud. The Norwegian tried to find an escape route with a drop shot, but that didn’t work out very well 40-0. Nadal consolidates the break as Ruud makes mistakes on the backhand.

Nadal 3-1 Ruud * – Ruud serves. A 14-shot rally with Rafa’s forehand down the line against the Norwegian’s backhand. Ruud tries to go for the backhand pass as Nadal’s approaches the net, but doesn’t execute it well enough to go over the net. A good first serve from the world’s number eight secures the point and he duly wins it with a forehand down the line. However, at the next point, he overhits a cross court forehand to go down 15-30. A little flair from Ruud in the next two points as he pulls a foul on his opponent’s forehand before unleashing a winner of his own. Three unforced mistakes from the world’s number eight, perhaps a sign of nervousness, and Nadal breaks again.

Nadal * 2-1 Ruud – An unforced foul on the forehand by Ruud. A heavy forehand followed by a double foul – Nadal leads 15-30 on his own serve. Another double fault by the Spaniard gives Ruud two break points. Ruud fails to convert the first one because he sends the forehand over the line for a long time. Ruud breaks the second he asks, while Nadal sends in a second serve to which the Norwegian responds with a slow backhand on the field. Nadal’s forehand doesn’t go beyond the net.

Nadal 2-0 Ruud * – Ruud’s second serve lets Nadal enter the rally and he wins the point with a hard volley at the net. Ruud finds the first serve along the T and the Spaniard’s return goes further than the baseline. Nadal varies the pace in his backhand shots and it works as he sends a cross court with Ruud reaching a little too late to hit the ball with enough force. Two breaking points for Nadal. Ruud serves wide and ends the point with a forehand down the line to save one. Nadal shoots a beautiful cross court forehand pass when he sees Ruud coming to the net. Nadal breaks.

Nadal * 1-0 Ruud – serve Nadal. A decent 12-shot rally to start the final with Ruud failing to connect the forehand at the end. Ruud almost does a Rafa here in the sense that he is too far from the baseline. Nadal sees that, forces him wide and ends the rally with a drop shot to take the lead 30-0. Ruud’s forehand down the line draws the 13-time champion’s first mistake that sends the return long. Comfortable foothold for Nadal in the opening game of the 30th Grand Slam final of his career.

†

6:42 PM: The warm-up is done. For the last time at this year’s French Open, let the game begin!!!

6:36 PM: TOSS – Nadal wins the toss and chooses to serve first.

Temperature in Paris: 21 degrees Celsius

Humidity: 71 percent

6:32 pm: Both players stepped on the red clay of the Philippe-Chatrier Court.

6:20 pm: Only 10 minutes to go for this exciting top match.

6:15 pm: Will Nadal add another chapter to this list?

6:10 PM: Time spent on track over six laps

nadal: 18 hours 8 minutes

Ruud: 18 hours 2 minutes

18:05: There are more:

If Nadal wins, he would take home the Australian Open and Roland Garros for the first time in the same year, equaling his lowest ranking as Grand Slam champion. He was also No. 5 at 2005 Roland Garros and the 2022 Australian Open.

If Ruud wins, he will become the youngest Grand Slam champion in men since 20-year-old Juan Martin del Potro at the US Open in 2009.

17:55: Plates offered:

5:45 PM: How Nadal and Ruud fared on clay this season when they came to the French Open:

Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud: win-loss record on clay this season (before French Open)

17:35: Although Ruud and Nadal have never faced each other, the two often practice together at Nadal’s Academy in Mallorca. The last first meeting in a Grand Slam men’s final was Novak Djokovic vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the 2008 Australian Open, while the last first meeting in a Roland Garros men’s final was Gustavo Kuerten vs Sergi Bruguera in 1997.

17:25: How Nadal and Ruud reached the final:

2022 FRENCH OPEN Rafael Nadal (ESP) Casper Ruud (NOR) 1st round defeated Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (0) 2nd round beat Corentin Moutet (FRA) 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 beat Emil Rose Mountain (FIN) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 3rd round beat Botic Van De Zandschulp (NED) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 beat Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-2, 6-7(3), 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 4th round beat Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 defeated Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 Quarter final beat Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) beat Holger Rune (DEN) 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3 Semi finals walkover after leading 7-6 (8), 6-6 against Alexander Zverev (GER) beat Marin Cilic (CRO) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2

5:15 PM: It is the last day of the 2022 French Open and only one event remains to be completed: the men’s singles final. Rafael Nadal, thirteen-time Roland Garros champion and arguably the best clay player of all time, will take on Casper Ruud, the best clay player this season. Nadal is looking for a record-lengthening 14th title, while Ruud gets the chance to become the first Norwegian man to win a Grand Slam. Live action from 6.30pm. Until then, let me take you through the various records on offer in this competition; how the two players reached the final and more. Stay tuned.

MATCH EXAMPLE

Rafael Nadal, a 13-time French Open champion, takes on Casper Ruud, an intern at the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy, in the men’s final of Roland Garros 2022.

In his on-court interview after his semi-final victory, Norwegian Ruud said: “He’s played so many finals, but this time at least he’s playing a student from his academy. So hopefully it’ll be a fun one.

Nadal has reached the final after battling for more than three hours, saving four set points before taking the opener 7-6 (8) and coming back from a disturbance to force the tiebreaker in the second for his opponent, the German world number three, Alexander Zverev, was forced to retire due to a horrific ankle injury.

Ruud is the first Norwegian man ever and the first Scandinavian man since 2010 to reach a Grand Slam final after coming back from a set-down beating Croatian Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6 -2. Robin Soderling of Sweden was the last Scandinavian male tennis player to reach the final of a Major when he lost to Nadal at the French Open in 2010. In 2009, Soderling first defeated Nadal at Roland Garros in their fourth round match.

READ: 2022 French Open Final: Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud head-to-head statistics

Although Ruud and Nadal have never faced each other, the two often practice together at Nadal’s Academy in Mallorca. The last first meeting in a Grand Slam men’s final was Novak Djokovic vs. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the 2008 Australian Open as the last first meeting in a Roland Garros men’s final is Gustavo Kuerten vs. Sergi Bruguera was in 1997.

Both Nadal and Ruud play with heavy topspin and bank on their forehands to do the damage.

Ruud has been in impressive form on clay this season, winning titles in Buenos Aires and Geneva with an overall win-loss record of 15-5. On the other hand, Nadal missed most of the clay-court season due to a rib injury sustained at Indian Wells Masters. Nadal has only played two clay-court events – Madrid Masters (where he lost to younger compatriot and teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals) and Italian Open (where his left foot problem flared up midway through his third-round loss to Canadian Denis Shapovalov). With a big serve and strong foundations, Ruud, number 8 in the world, can threaten a coup while Nadal continues to manage the pain in his foot.

READ: After capturing the Nadal date, Ruud has something to brag about

The Spaniard, who was asked about his preference for winning the title or getting a new foot, chose the latter after his semi-final. He said: “Without a doubt I would rather lose the final.”

“My opinion does not change. A new foot would allow me to be happier in my daily life. Winning is very beautiful and gives you an adrenaline rush, but it is temporary and then you have to live on. I have a life for the bow me and in the future I would like to do sports with my friends My happiness is above any title.

(With input from Reuters)