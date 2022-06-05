Sports
IPL rights: a mega deal in the battle for a bigger cricket revenue pie | Cricket
The Committee of Trustees (COA), which governed BCCI before Sourav Ganguly and his colleagues took over, has been criticized mainly for the inability to earn the cricket board its rightful share of revenue from the International Cricket Council (ICC).
Nearly three years later, ICC’s BCCI share has been constant at $405 million for eight years 390 crores per year. Therefore, BCCI president Ganguly and Co began to focus on strengthening its cash cow Indian Premier League (IPL).
For the wealthy BCCI, the revenue share of the world board with 106 members, including 12 test teams, is a small cake. IPL is the engine behind his finances. Currently, almost 60% of BCCI’s media rights revenue ( 3,270 crore per year) is from the T20 league. Then comes bilateral cricket, which currently contributes about 25% ( 1,228 crore per year). If sales of the new IPL media rights achieve the expected value, the gap between BCCI’s revenues from IPL and other sources will widen significantly. It is estimated that the sale of IPL cycle rights from 2023-27 will help BCCI earn approx. 9,000 crore per year assuming the value of the leagues per match increases to 120 crores. It is unlikely that the right sale for bilateral cricket will receive a similarly strong response from the market when it is revamped next year.
INFLATED BILATERAL DUTIES
Currently BCCI earns no less than 60.1 crore for each bilateral T20I, ODI or Home Test. It is 54.5 crore per IPL match. What Star agreed to pay for the BCCI rights was a very high amount ( 6,138 crore for five years). It was intended to add to their cricket portfolio (ICC + IPL) and to keep their only competitor at the time, Sony, out of the Indian cricketing business. There was never a way to recoup the costs, said one media planner. With India-Pakistan bilateral cricket off the menu for the time being, BCCI’s bilateral offer has become less attractive. Major foreign T20 players have become freelance cricketers and with short leagues mushrooming around the world, limited excess bilateral cricket is now seen more as a way of building squads for ICC events. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah will all sit out the home T20I series against South Africa. To build buzz for the series, Star Sports uses Bollywood star Aamir Khan in their promos to remind viewers of India’s undefeated T20I run. Conversely, during IPL, the movie stars try to use the cricket platform to promote their movies.
Even IPL sponsorship revenues have steadily increased; they touched 1,000 crore in 2022. BCCI’s annual jersey income and bilateral cricket title rights is only an approximation 300 crores.
ICC EVENT EVERY YEAR
According to a paper prepared by former IPL COO Sundar Raman, Indian cricket contributed a whopping 45% of total cricket revenues in 2019 (this rose to nearly 60% in a non-ICC event year).
What non-Indian cricket boards wanted to do in the ICC forum was to counterbalance BCCI’s financial influence through ICC events, a former ICC director said. That explains why every year ICCs push for a global event, which is now a reality and increases the stakes of their media rights offering for 2024-31.
Before current ICC chairman Greg Barclay took over in late 2020, the boardroom saw several stormy meetings and sharp email exchanges between ICC and BCCI. ICC said it wanted to provide more revenue to member boards through its events. The influential BCCI argued that more ICC events would disrupt member boards’ bilateral plans. In addition to protecting its second-best revenue stream, the BCCI wanted to free up the cards for its IPL expansion plans, the official said.
Once Barclay was appointed with the support of BCCIs, ICC’s plan for a world event continued every year. A window was also found for an IPL of 10 teams. When completed, BCCI plans to expand IPL to a 94-match competition. This year there were 74.
That would be estimated to further boost revenues from media rights IPLs 2,400 crore per year at 120 crore per match. With unexpected gains ahead for franchises, state associations and players, BCCI would much rather negotiate an extended IPL period than push for a larger ICC share.
ICC is also expected to double its revenues ($1.9 billion over 8 years) through a new media rights deal. While the range of IPLs is unparalleled, the prestige of the ICC events T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and Champions trophies means they occupy significant market space.
With more ICC events, more leagues being introduced and the IPL stretching, something has to be given. Unfortunately, the pressure will be on bilateral arrangements. So says Greg Barclay himself. Practically speaking, it is a reality that members have to accept, he said recently.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl-rights-a-mega-deal-in-the-battle-for-larger-cricket-revenue-pie-101654414709816.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Apple’s AR/VR headset will feature content created by Hollywood directors: report June 5, 2022
- Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Andaman Sea June 5, 2022
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson could face a leadership challenge this week: report June 5, 2022
- Anthony Albanese speaks with the leaders of Timor-Leste as he flies to Indonesia for an official visit | Australian foreign policy June 5, 2022
- Panicked Young Actor Learns From Ghostly Pro In ‘I Hate Hamlet’ At Scripps Ranch Theater June 5, 2022