IPL rights: a mega deal in the battle for a bigger cricket revenue pie | Cricket

The Committee of Trustees (COA), which governed BCCI before Sourav Ganguly and his colleagues took over, has been criticized mainly for the inability to earn the cricket board its rightful share of revenue from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Nearly three years later, ICC’s BCCI share has been constant at $405 million for eight years 390 crores per year. Therefore, BCCI president Ganguly and Co began to focus on strengthening its cash cow Indian Premier League (IPL).

For the wealthy BCCI, the revenue share of the world board with 106 members, including 12 test teams, is a small cake. IPL is the engine behind his finances. Currently, almost 60% of BCCI’s media rights revenue ( 3,270 crore per year) is from the T20 league. Then comes bilateral cricket, which currently contributes about 25% ( 1,228 crore per year). If sales of the new IPL media rights achieve the expected value, the gap between BCCI’s revenues from IPL and other sources will widen significantly. It is estimated that the sale of IPL cycle rights from 2023-27 will help BCCI earn approx. 9,000 crore per year assuming the value of the leagues per match increases to 120 crores. It is unlikely that the right sale for bilateral cricket will receive a similarly strong response from the market when it is revamped next year.

INFLATED BILATERAL DUTIES

Currently BCCI earns no less than 60.1 crore for each bilateral T20I, ODI or Home Test. It is 54.5 crore per IPL match. What Star agreed to pay for the BCCI rights was a very high amount ( 6,138 crore for five years). It was intended to add to their cricket portfolio (ICC + IPL) and to keep their only competitor at the time, Sony, out of the Indian cricketing business. There was never a way to recoup the costs, said one media planner. With India-Pakistan bilateral cricket off the menu for the time being, BCCI’s bilateral offer has become less attractive. Major foreign T20 players have become freelance cricketers and with short leagues mushrooming around the world, limited excess bilateral cricket is now seen more as a way of building squads for ICC events. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah will all sit out the home T20I series against South Africa. To build buzz for the series, Star Sports uses Bollywood star Aamir Khan in their promos to remind viewers of India’s undefeated T20I run. Conversely, during IPL, the movie stars try to use the cricket platform to promote their movies.

Even IPL sponsorship revenues have steadily increased; they touched 1,000 crore in 2022. BCCI’s annual jersey income and bilateral cricket title rights is only an approximation 300 crores.

ICC EVENT EVERY YEAR

According to a paper prepared by former IPL COO Sundar Raman, Indian cricket contributed a whopping 45% of total cricket revenues in 2019 (this rose to nearly 60% in a non-ICC event year).

What non-Indian cricket boards wanted to do in the ICC forum was to counterbalance BCCI’s financial influence through ICC events, a former ICC director said. That explains why every year ICCs push for a global event, which is now a reality and increases the stakes of their media rights offering for 2024-31.

Before current ICC chairman Greg Barclay took over in late 2020, the boardroom saw several stormy meetings and sharp email exchanges between ICC and BCCI. ICC said it wanted to provide more revenue to member boards through its events. The influential BCCI argued that more ICC events would disrupt member boards’ bilateral plans. In addition to protecting its second-best revenue stream, the BCCI wanted to free up the cards for its IPL expansion plans, the official said.

Once Barclay was appointed with the support of BCCIs, ICC’s plan for a world event continued every year. A window was also found for an IPL of 10 teams. When completed, BCCI plans to expand IPL to a 94-match competition. This year there were 74.

That would be estimated to further boost revenues from media rights IPLs 2,400 crore per year at 120 crore per match. With unexpected gains ahead for franchises, state associations and players, BCCI would much rather negotiate an extended IPL period than push for a larger ICC share.

ICC is also expected to double its revenues ($1.9 billion over 8 years) through a new media rights deal. While the range of IPLs is unparalleled, the prestige of the ICC events T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and Champions trophies means they occupy significant market space.

With more ICC events, more leagues being introduced and the IPL stretching, something has to be given. Unfortunately, the pressure will be on bilateral arrangements. So says Greg Barclay himself. Practically speaking, it is a reality that members have to accept, he said recently.