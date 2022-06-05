Merril Hoge on the LB core: probably the worst in football

While featured in a Friday interview with 93.7 The Fan with Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller, Merril Hoge was not afraid to speak his mind on various topics related to his former team in the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hoge spoke of Stephon Tuitt’s retirement and the fact that Pittsburgh had to play without him quite a bit in the past due to the many injuries he sustained during his NFL career.

When asked how the Steelers will effectively replace Tuitt while on the… The PM Team with Poni & Mueller PodcastHoge gave the following analysis regarding the defense line in Pittsburgh after Tuitt’s retirement:

They have some children who can also do something inside the trenches, that could help them, Hoge answered. I know it would have been a plus to have Stephon but you know I think they filled some in with some guys who can take the load there because that’s what they’re going to need to play better .

Expert analysis there by Hoge (if you can feel the sarcasm). Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers have spent the past few years adding young bodies to the defensive line, whether it be through the NFL Draft with Isaiah Loudermilk and DeMarvin Leal or through free agency with Montravius ​​Adams who may not be ready for a full-time role as a starter, but must be able to spin along the defense line and provide meaningful snaps for a defense that will be without Tuitt moving forward.

These guys, along with names like the Davis twins and possibly Henry Mondeaux, will be key depth/rotation players for Pittsburgh behind Cam Heyward, Tyson Alualu, and now projected starter at DE Chris Wormley who came in admirably in place of Tuitt in 2021 , who started 14 of 15 games played and counted 51 total stops, six TFLs, seven sacks, three PBUs, and a larger-role forced fumble last season in Pittsburgh.

Chris Wormley's half sack was really impressive. DL/pass rush did a good job of keeping Jackson down for most of the night. Keeps Jackson from scrambling, dips the C, then finishes the piece (with TJ Watt coming in late).

Hoge did mention that the addition of Alualu back to the lineup should be able to bolster the defense line in 2022, as well as the notable backups that give Pittsburgh more depth than last season in 2021.

Pittsburgh’s Run Defense is missing a lot – they miss Tyson Alualu the most

When he was wounded, Hoge said of Alualu, their line of defense was honestly not the same. Yes, but he’s back and healthy. You also have some guys that can have some depth there that will hopefully make it better than what they had last year because you know they struggled.

Heck of a year for Tyson Alualu. Knee injury delayed him a bit but dude found the fountain of youth at 33. Underrated FA Hope the Steelers re-sign.

Again, Hoge really isn’t sharing any information that we don’t know, given the implosion of the defense line and the defense in general last season. Pittsburgh finished historically poor against the run last year, finishing last in the league on allowed rushing yards and YPC according to Pro Football Reference. Tuitt and Alualu’s losses clearly led to a relapse in the game and an execution to the point for Pittsburgh, but Hoge believes it was the linebacker specifically who sunk the Steelers in 2021 in regards to their run defense.

They had their problems in the trenches with the injuries. They just weren’t the same there, Hoge replied when asked why the running defense was so bad last season. And then the linebacking core inside was atrocious at how they complement the run stop. Yes, it starts with your defense line, but those linebackers play a big part in that, and they were really bad as a group. I mean probably the worst in football, the National Football League, they were that bad.

To echo Alex Kozoras’ response to Hoge’s crackdown, LB Devin Bush specifically immediately takes this quote about the LB core’s horrendous play as a whole in 2021.

There’s no denying that Pittsburgh’s LB roster was slightly below average last season. Last season, the team was not confident in rolling out Robert Spillane as a starter alongside Bush (who, incidentally, Hoge named Pittsburgh’s best LB), so they switched to Joe Schobert of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the preseason. Bush, who criticizes Hoge in this segment, looked a shadow of his former self for most of the season, seemed uninterested in making contact, struggled to get out of the blocks and was out for most of the year. inconsistent in coverage. Because of this, Bush lost the green dot and got a horrible 34.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus†

Still, while I’m not one to make excuses, I’d say some mercy could be given when you consider the conditions Bush, as well as the other linebackers, played last season. Bush came off a torn ACL he sustained in 2020 and was still working his way back into things while also struggling with some mental issues as he returned from the injury and faced backlash from fans and media analysts alike. The linebacking core also got no favors from the defensive line, with blockers often climbing cleanly to the second level and flooding them with superior size and strength, putting the LBs in difficult situations to fight blocks and play against the run.

There’s no denying that Bush, and the LB core in general, need to play better for Pittsburgh in 2022 to avoid becoming the worst at football against the run in consecutive seasons. But with Alualu’s return to the line-up, the LBs should be able to stay clean and flow better into football than last season. Add to that the fact that Pittsburgh has added Myles Jack via free agency this season and brought in Brian Flores to help coach the ILBs, you could imagine the game on the second tier of defense going to be much better than it was in 2021.

The defense line and the LB core go together in a good running defense. With Bush still a year away from the ACL injury, Alualu back healthy, additions down the DL like DeMarvin Leal, and Flores’ coaching to try and get the best out of Bush, Jack and the other guys in the room, it would be should have been expected that the Pittsburgh will be more towards the middle of the pack in defense of the run, if not better compared to being dead last in the league.