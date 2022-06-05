Should penguins make way for PO Joseph? Roster and Trading Scenarios

In the debates and discussions about keeping Kris Letang on the Pittsburgh Penguins blue line, another crucial decision is pending with top Penguins prospect PO Joseph that could cost the team a prospect without compensation.

Joseph, who turns 23 on July 1, is no longer exempt from the exemption. According to CapFriendly.com, although he hasn’t played 150 games yet, the 6-foot-2 and 185-pound defender can’t go through waivers because it’s been five years since his draft.

That means he’ll either get the Pittsburgh Penguins into training camp, or… they’ll probably lose him for nothing. Do you see him going back to the WBS Penguins through waivers? I can not.

As Penguins GM Ron Hextall assembles his team, partly by his decisions and partly by the decisions of others, Joseph’s future falters.

Should Hextall make way for Joseph?

Unfortunately, the answer is not as clear and straightforward as many say. And therein lies the problem. Joseph has the skills to be an NHL defenseman. His skating and vision are NHL level. His offensive ability is there, but maybe his offensive instincts aren’t. And that’s where the puzzle gets complicated.

His first NHL games were electric, including a few games in which he played over 25 minutes. But like his performance in the minors, talent hasn’t translated into points in the NHL either. He has five points (1-4-5) in 20 NHL games over two seasons.

As a source PHN spoke to about PO Joseph said, he can be “timid” on the offensive side.

“He finishes his plays and then divides the puck-up ice. I’ve seen him neutralize 3-on-1s without the opposing team even seeing a chance,” said a professional source who saw Joseph. “He’s got flashes of offensive advantage, but for some reason seems very timid to assert himself.”

And that assessment also matched the figures of the defender of PHN.

If Joseph is playing — and you saw it in the early games of his NHL career — he could be electric. His speed and mobility allow him to cover a lot of ice and play big minutes.

Unfortunately, he’s also prone to some head-scratching mistakes. He can take out the opponent’s rush, but he doesn’t necessarily create enough rushes on his own.

But he could.

After a few professional seasons, Joseph tries to transform his game from the somewhat chaotic junior game. I remember a Penguins coach telling us that Joseph was getting conflicting coaching in the juniors. He was a polarizing prospect; some scouts raved about him, and others told them to avoid him.

It seems Joseph has tried to fit in with his perception of an NHL defender. Or rather, he tries to fit in with others’ perceptions of himself, and in the process of self-discovery there is a mismatch between his skills and his game.

And don’t forget that Mark Friedman is also lurking. He could be third, fourth, or fifth LHD, just like Joseph.

All that is necessary to make up before answering the primary question: should Hextall make room for Joseph?

Since Joseph didn’t force the Penguins’ decision either way, the answer is an obvious maybe.

Pittsburgh Penguins Scenarios

Letang-Dumoulin Question:

The future of Kris Letang and his Pittsburgh Penguins is the most important variable. Brian Dumoulin and his health are the second variables.

If Letang lingers, his best partner is Dumoulin – a healthy Dumoulin.

Neither Marcus Pettersson neither Joseph has shown that he can play with Letang, which creates a problem for Joseph as he won’t displace Pettersson, at least not yet.

In that scenario, Joseph is the fifth left-hand drive and does not make the team.

Letang-less penguins

Dumoulin is no longer vital without Kris Letang. A solid defender – again, if healthy – Dumoulin would make a fine anchor for the new top pair RHD. However, perhaps Pettersson has better chemistry with the mystery d-man.

Without Letang, Joseph might jump over into the top six, or at least be worth carrying in seventh. He has more offensive pop than Pettersson and Dumoulin, and he becomes an attractive option in various configurations without Letang.

A third couple of Joseph-Chad Ruhwedel suddenly seems attractive.

Unhealthy Dumoulin

This is the best scenario for Joseph. When Dumoulin returned from injury in January, he was a shell of his own. Head coach Mike Sullivan praised Dumoulin’s fight and perseverance, but it was clear that Dumoulin was not the defender we are used to seeing.

Dumoulin has put in some tough kilometers and was not the fastest skater before injuries. Age may soon be a factor as well.

This is the scenario where Joseph has a great insurance policy and allows the Penguins to keep him through the summer and use a training camp to assess the situation.

Penguins Trade

Can they get value for Pettersson? Perhaps value for Dumoulin? And can that value improve the team enough to give PO Joseph his big chance? Could Letang’s redraw reduce the Penguins’ salary cap so that Pettersson or another defender is moved to a no-return wage dump, necessitating another low-cost option to join Friedman and Ruhwedel?

A Penguins trade is just as likely to create a place for Joseph as it would be to get him involved.

If Hextall judges there will be no spot, Joseph could be the right piece to move in exchange for…a reserve keeper? A penalty-killing forward?

-OR-

Or could Joseph be the piece associated with a paycheck that the Penguins want to move to complete a trade?

Joseph could be a solid NHL defender. The toolbox is full, but the craftsman has not yet learned to use them all consistently. A team with space and patience could get a bargain.

Dan takes:

(Added shortly after publication: Joseph is an RFA, but has no arbitration courts. I don’t believe that affects the situation).

Count me in favor of finding space. Dumoulin-Matheson-Pettersson isn’t much better than Dumoulin-Matheson-Joseph. In the third pair, Joseph could even be the offensive kick the team needs. “Could” are the key words. He needs to gain the confidence to stand up for himself.

Make no mistake, the child has heard a lot of criticism, despite not earning much from it. He became polarizing and said he needed to defend more. He has, but like Zach Aston-Reese, he may have sacrificed other parts of his game so he can be what he thinks others want him to be.

Could a year with Todd Rierden do wonders? Getting his NHL shot and being told to play some kind of attack?

If the Penguins don’t put him in the top six next season, share him now. Find something useful while you still can. Otherwise, a team will get him for free.