Why the Montluon (Allier) table tennis tournament has become international





“We wanted to go through an extra phase, to ensure that the city of Montluon is organizationally recognized as a stronghold of table tennis.”

On the weekend, pour the first time, the tournament organized by the ASPT and the International Statute. "A small challenge" by Philippe Vekeman, head of the organizing committee, and Xavier-Antoine Michard, president of the omnisports club. 1,600 euros for the winner To get there, the club helped out by awarding the tournament a prize of 10,000 (items and rewards), or 4,000 more than in the 2019 edition (2020 and 2021 editions have been canceled due to Covid, NDLR)† The winner of the Elite tournament, which starts tomorrow at 3 p.m. (the final is scheduled for around 9:30 p.m., NDLR), will start with a round amount of 1,600. A professional player earns a fixed salary between 3,500 and 4,000. He can save 1,600 in half a day of competition, observes Philippe Vekeman, who knows very well that you don't pull the waves up with vinegar. National and international pongists await the Montluon (Allier) tournament With such an endorsement, ASPTT paired two Iranian players and a world-class Italian player, allowing him to unveil the international label. It also had to convince local communities, work out specific regulations for the tournament to come to an international referee in the person of Jean-Louis Longpe. For several years now, the club has been able to count on twenty loyal volunteers who are able to set up an organization without fail. Another element to take into account, the sports hall is perfectly adapted to the practice of table tennis. From one year to the next 60% of the players return, that's no coincidence Philippe Vekeman (head of the organizing committee) The leader can look back with satisfaction on the road traveled since 1988, the year the tournament was founded by Xavier-Antoine Michard and his brother. At the moment, the champions are limited to the Auvergne region. The ASPTT will pick up the scales one by one. First the interference, the national B, then the national A where we start to see the first big players in Montluon, such as Stphane Ouaiche, the seventh French player, and winner of the tournament in 2017 and 2018. We proved ourselves and we are dressed today with very good players. This proves that only the great metropolis is able to build a tournament of this magnitude", assures Philippe Vekeman who would like the French federation to organize a major competition such as a French championship in the future. to get. in numbers 230

The number of players registered on the two competition days

18

The number of tables (A to R). Depending on their national ranking, determined by points), each player plays at a particular table. Fabrice Redon

†

