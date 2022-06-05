



Next game: Wake Forest 6/5/2022 | 1:00 pm June 05 (Sun) / 1:00 PM Wake Forest COLLEGE PARK, MD –15-numbered Maryland dropped a 10-5 decision to UConn in its second game at the College Park Regional of the NCAA tournament on Saturday night before the second consecutive sold-out crowd of 3,000 at Bob ‘Turtle’ Smith Stadium. The Terps (46-13) then plays Wake Forest (41-18-1) in a knockout game at 1:00 PM on Sunday. The winner will play against UConn (48-13) on Sunday evening at 7 p.m. Ian Petrutz (2-for-4) continued his scorching game when he homered and batted in four runs, earning him nine RBI’s in two NCAA Tournament games with a pair of homeruns. Matt Shaw also went 2-for-4 for the Terps. Kevin Keizer hit a solo home run for Maryland, his 10th of the year. Maryland rallied from an early 2-0 deficit when the first two UConn batters of the game homered. The Terps tied the game at second in the fifth, only to see UConn retake the lead in the bottom of the inning at 3-2. Matt Donlan of the Huskies hit a three-run homer in the seventh to make them 6-2. Maryland appetizer Jason Savacool recovered after giving up those opening homeruns for six innings, then gave up only one run and five basehits. He finished with five strikeouts. Abort the action UConn opened the game with back-to-back homeruns by David Smith and Erik Stock to take a 2-0 lead after the first inning.

Keister hit a solo homerun to rightfield to halve UConn’s lead to 2-1 in the top of the third.

Maryland tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth when Petrutzsingle came home to center Maxwell Cost from second. UConn challenged the call on the record as Costes slipped in under Matt Donlan’s label. The call stood as a run.

The Huskies re-took the lead at 3-2 on a fielder’s choice by Ben Huber that brought Stock home in the bottom of the fifth.

Donlan’s two-out, three-run homer to the left centfield gave UConn a 6-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh.

Zach Bushling hit a two-run homerun in the bottom of the eighth to make it 8-2, UConn. Casey Dana’s double off the wall into centerfield scored a ninth run and Huber’s RBI single scored Dana for a 10-2 advantage.

Petrutz hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth to tie the Terps within three at 10-5. Numbers to know

7: Keister’s homer extended his streak to seven games (8-for-27) hitting .296 across the span.

10: Keister became the seventh Terp to hit 10 homeruns this season with his explosion in the third inning.

10: Shliger extended his hit streak to 10 games, 18-for-43, for a .419 average.

11: Over his last 11 games, Petrutzis on a 19-for-46stretch (.413) with 25 RBI’s.

13: Costesnow has a 13-game hit streak, hitting 21-for-54 and a .389 average.

19:Shaw had his 19th multi-hit game of the season with two hits.

20: Shliger had his 20th double of the season in the third inning to become the fifth all-time in a season in Maryland.

100: Savacool became the sixth Terp pitcher to pitch 100 or more innings in a season when he passed the century and completed the first inning. He has now thrown 105.1 innings this season.

100: Savacool threw 100 or more pitches in a game for the seventh time this season and ended with seven.

122: Savacool moved up to fourth in strikeouts in one season, fanning five in the game. He now has 122 to go past Eric Milton (118 in 1996) for fourth. Next on the list at number 3 is Steve Schmoll (124 in 2003)

649Maryland set its one-season record for hits in a season that surpassed the former record of 649 in 2002 with 10 in the game. Next one Maryland then plays on Sunday at 1:00 PM, when the Terps face Wake Forest in an elimination game. The game will air on an undisclosed ESPN network and the Maryland Baseball Network.

UConn will play against the winner of the day game on Sunday evening at 7 p.m.

Tickets for both games on Sunday can be boughthere†

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umterps.com/news/2022/6/4/baseball-maryland-uconn-recap.aspx

