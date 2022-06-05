Ukraine plans to restart football leagues in August amid war

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Ukraine plans to resume competitive football in the country in August, despite attacked by russia after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave his approval.

Andriy Pavelko, the president of the Ukrainian Football Federation, revealed details to The Associated Press about his talks with Zelenskyy and the heads of FIFA and UEFA about finding a safe way to play men’s and women’s matches on home soil.

Ukraine was forced to give up its competitions in February when Russia launched an invasion that, according to Zelenskyy, has resulted in “at least tens of thousands” of Ukrainian civilians being killed and large parts of many cities and towns bombed to rubble.

But now that Russian forces have been redeployed to the east and south, fighting in the area near the capital Kiev and elsewhere has abated. There is optimism that sport can resume to lift the spirits of the nation, which is: attempt to qualify for Sunday’s World Cup by winning against Wales.

“I spoke to our president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, about how important football is to distraction,” Pavelko said in an interview with the AP, surrounded by Ukrainian jerseys and a tactics board in the team meeting room in Cardiff. “From the children to the old people, everyone is focused on the war. Every day they receive information about the dead, about the impact of the war.

“We talked about how football has a very great power to help people think about the future because now of course people are not in a good mentality. They are in the worst mood. We talked about how it could be possible for football to give us can help to think about the future.”

That is a future where players in Ukraine can once again take to the field to provide uplifting sports moments of joy.

“So we made the decision with the president that we would resume the Ukrainian championship in August,” Pavelko said through a translator. “In Ukraine we will play at every level. So the Premier League, and the first and second professional divisions, and the women’s championship.

“We will start in August at all levels. The decision has been made with the President of Ukraine.”

Scroll to continue

Pavelko met Zelenskyy before leaving Ukraine for Glasgow to watch Scotland win the World Cup play-off semi-final on Wednesday. Pavelko then went on to meet FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Paris and UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

“I have informed them that we will resume the wartime championships in Ukraine … under the bombs and we are counting on their support,” Pavelko said. “We are discussing the details.”

The government has banned men aged 18 to 60 from leaving Ukraine to keep them available for war duties, though footballers abroad are allowed to play for teams and Pavelko has flown to important meetings. But he broadcast live to the UEFA Congress in Vienna last month via his phone from a stadium in Chernihiv that had been attacked by Russia, to show the damage inflicted.

It is not yet clear which parts of the country will be used for competitive matches.

“We will talk to our military council and the government to discuss how to organize it safely,” Pavelko added.

Shakhtar Donetsk topped the standings when the season was interrupted in February and officially ended in April, securing the next season’s place in the lucrative group stage of the Champions League.

Shakhtar has lived in exile with uncertainty for eight years. The team has not played in Donetsk since 2014, when it was forced out of the country by a Russian-backed conflict in its home region of eastern Ukraine, where fierce fighting continues.

More Football Coverage: