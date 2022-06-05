Who has won the most Grand Slams? Nadal, Djokovic, Federer…





It is the most enduring rivalry in the history of tennis, and perhaps in any sport, team or individual. The big three of tennis: Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic† Three of the best players to ever pick up a racket, three of the best athletes to ever play a sport, the Swiss, the Spaniard and the Serb have collected 61 Grand Slam titles together in the past two decades since Federer took his first major at Wimbledon in 2003. The only player within the range of the individual record of one of the three is Pete Sampras, who won 14 slams† Sampras’ last major win came at the 2002 US Open, where he defeated Andre Agassi, his great rival, 12 years after they first met in a slam final. By the time the 2003 tournament took place in Flushing Meadows, the new dynasty was on its way to being installed. Also see: After Federer won at the All-England Club, the Swiss maestro won 11 of the next 17 Grand Slam tournaments, with a youthful Nadal sweeping Roland Garros’ stone chips for three straight titles between 2005-07. Then came Djokovicwho opened his account at the 2008 Australian Opena tournament he has won nine times. Federer has eight Wimbledons, Nadal 13 French Opens† Since early 2003, only Agassi, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Andy Roddick (all 2003), Gastn Gaudio (2004), Marat Safin (2005), Juan Martn del Potro (2009), Andy Murray (three times), Stan Wawrinka (twice), Marin Cilic (2018), Dominic Thiem (2020) and Daniil Medvedev (2021) have won a major tournament in which at least one of the Big Three has played. Still waiting for the Next Gen The next generation of tennis people like Medvedev, Thiam, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex Zverev have yet to make a serious dent in the established order. Before the 2022 French Open, Zverev had never beaten a top-10 player with a slam and last year, Djokovic advanced three of the four majors† This season, Nadal is a game away from winning the first two slams of the year† Between Wawrinkas 2016 US Open victory and Thiems 2020 triumph at Roland Garros, the Big Three won 14 consecutive majors. Total dominance in tennis is not a recent phenomenon. Margaret Court still holds the overall record for Grand Slam wins with 24, and Serena Williams is one behind 23, the Open Era record, while Steffi Graf won 22. Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova each claimed 18who often face each other in the finals, but only Sampras comes close to the prolific Big Three in men’s tennis. They won’t be there forever, of course; Nadal is 36, Federer 40 and Djokovic 35, and only the Serb would consider himself in perfect physical condition† Federer has suffered a series of injuries, most notably in his knees, and Nadal has a chronic foot problem that the Spanish superpower openly admits any game could be his last. But for now, at least, with the occasional interjection from the Next Gen players, the Big Three still reign supreme.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.as.com/other_sports/who-has-won-the-most-grand-slams-nadal-djokovic-federer-n/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos