VPTTA Tames JLTTA To Take Div-II Title





The youths of Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul (PTKS) H team, consisting of Vivaan Thakkar, Vibhum Sadhle, Pradyuman Shenoy, Tanish Jain and Aryan Salian, are seen in glee after emerging Division IV-B champions |

Bombay: Vaibhav Pawar Table Tennis Academy (VPTTA) paddlers underlined their supremacy as they quelled the challenge of Jayesh Lakhani Table Tennis Academy (JLTTA) with a smooth 3-0 win in The Suburban Table Tennis Association (TSTTA) Division-II Finals Annual Inter -Club Table Tennis League 2022, and played at the Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana (JVPG) Club. The Inter-Club TT League is sponsored by DM Tutorials, Precise and Sanwei. Meanwhile, Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul (PTKS) H team made up of youngsters from Vivaan Thakkar, Vibhum Sadhle, Pradyuman Shenoy, Tanish Jain and Aryan Salian showed great fighting spirit in winning the Division-IV-B crown. In the final, PTKS defeated the veteran Mandpeshwar Civic Federation (MCF) D team by taking a thrilling 3-2 win. It turned out to be a bad day for MCF as their C team also suffered a loss losing to JP Olympia TTA C by a 1-3 margin in the Division-IV-A final. In the Div-II final, Nitesh Kumawat gave VPTTA a solid winning start as he scored a fight win against Santosh Kolapte and took an 11-5, 12-10, 8-11, 5-11 and 11-8 win in the opening rubber . In the second, Mukul Jain had things his own way against JLTTA’s Nilesh Yedge, crossing to a quick 11-9, 11-5 and 11-2 win to extend VPTTA’s lead to 2-0. Later, Vishal Yadav lost the first two matches but fought back to win the next three matches against Dhyaan Parekh to take a thrilling 5-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-6 and 11-9 victory to to complete the victory of the VPTTA . Previously, Vivaan Thakkar played an important role in leading PTKS boys to victory. Vivaan won the first rubber, beating MCF’s Vishesh Sarda 11-6, 6-11, 9-11, 11-4 and 11-7 before teammate Vibhum beat Aarya Panchal by a 7-11, 11-7, 15- to grab. 17, 11-6 and 11-7 win to help the team into a 2-0 lead. But MCF bounced back by winning the next two ties to bring the match scores to 2-all. First, MCF’s Anand Ganoo defeated Pradyuman 13-11, 5-11, 11-3, 2-11 and 15-13 and later Vishesh defeated Vibhum 3-11, 11-7, 4-11, 11- in the reverse singles. 7 and 11-8 to bring the match to the wire. In the decider, Vivaan was at his best, comfortably beating Aarya in three games 11-7, 11-9 and 11-9 to secure a hard-fought win. Results: Men’s Division II (final): VPTTA A defeated JLTTA B 3-0 (Nitesh Kumawat bt Santosh Kolapte 11-5, 12-10, 8-11, 5-11, 11-8; Mukul Jain bt Nilesh Yedge 11-9, 11-5, 11- 2; Vishal Yadav bt Dhyaan Parekh 5-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-9). Men’s Div-IV-A (final): JP Olympia TTA C defeated Mandpeshwar Civic Federation C 3-1 (Dhruv Patil bt Santosh Jain 11-9, 5-11, 11-1, 11-9; Daksh Talwar bt Nilesh Gohil 11-8, 14-12, 11- 9; Saurabh Tiwari lost to Anand Mansinghani 8-11, 14-12, 7-11, 8-11; Daksh Talwar bt Santosh Jain 11-7, 7-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-6). Men’s Div-IV-B (final): Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul (PTKS) H defeated Mandpeshwar Civic Federation D 3-2 (Vivaan Thakkar bt Vishesh Sarda 11-6, 6-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-7; Vibhum Sadhle bt Aarya Panchal 7- 11, 11-7, 15-17, 11-6, 11-7; Pradyuman Shenoy lost to Anand Ganoo 11-13, 11-5, 3-11, 11-2, 13-15; Vibhum Sadhle lost to Vishesh Sarda 11- 3 (7-11, 11-4, 7-11, 8-11; Vivaan Thakkar bt Aarya Panchal 11-7, 11-9, 11-9) (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here.To receive it on Telegram, please click here† We allow sharing the PDF of the newspaper on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)



