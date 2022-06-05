HookC Beats No. 15 Maryland, 10-5, To Advance To Regional Finals





photo gallery COLLEGE PARK, Md† – The UConn Baseball Team (48-13) defeated No. 15 Maryland, 10-5, to advance to Sunday’s Regional Finals at 7 p.m. The Huskies jumped to the front of the bottom of the first inning with back-to-back home runs from David Smith and Erik Stock to make it 2-0. starting pitcher Pat Gallagher threw a gem for the Huskies with 7.0 innings of work with only two runs allowed and six strikeouts. With a score of 2-2 in the fifth inning and runners on second and third and one out, Leominster native, Mass. a strikeout and flew to the right to escape further trouble. UConn immediately responded by taking the lead on a Ben Huber RBI struck out to first. The scorer remained 3-2 en route to the bottom of the seventh, catcher Matt Donlan came with two-on and two outs and delivered a three-run homer to lift the lead to 6-2. In the eighth, the Terrapins put runners on first and second base with one out but closer Justin Willis came out of the bullpen and popped up and struckout to escape trouble. The Huskies added four runs in the eighth on a Zach Bushling two-run homer and back-to-back RBI doubles by Casey Dana and Huber. UConn will face the winner of the Maryland/Wake Forest on Sunday, June 6 at 7:00 PM with a spot in the Super Regionals on the line. Game Notes with the win, Pat Gallagher achieves its 10th win of the season. It marks the first time in the program’s history that the Huskies have had a pair of 10-game winners in the same season ( Austin Peterson 10).

achieves its 10th win of the season. It marks the first time in the program’s history that the Huskies have had a pair of 10-game winners in the same season ( 10). The Huskies go 2-0 at the College Park Regional. It is the first time in modern times that the Huskies have gone 2-0 to start an NCAA Regional.

UConn equals his program record with 48 wins this season (2010).

The Huskies tied a season-high with four home runs in the ball game.

Gallagher scored his 100th strikeout of the season tonight with his six strikeouts. It marks the third time in program history that the Huskies have had a pair of starters record 100 strikeouts or more (2016, 2017)

