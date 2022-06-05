Ranji Trophy 2022 – Manish Pandey on playing for Karnataka: ‘I feel I’m at my best here’

Manish Pandey made his first-class debut for Karnataka in 2008-09 as a teenager, straight out of a victorious Under-19 World Cup campaign under the Virat Kohli captaincy. Fourteen years later and after being part of two Ranji Trophy title winning teams, he hopes to lead Karnataka to another final. Ahead of their quarter-final against Uttar Pradesh, which starts Monday, Pandey spoke to select media outlets about the team’s transition, its role and much more.

For Mumbai, a season is not successful if they do not reach the final. How does Karnataka measure success? Getting to the final is always a goal. And then win the trophy. That is what we always strive for. It is not only for Karnataka but also in general. Cricket is a results-oriented game, the better we do it, the better we are talked about. Qualifying for the knockouts is something we talked about before the start of the tournament, and now that we’re here, our goal is to play 100% every match and try to win the final, which we’re not in a a few years now [not since 2014-15, when they completed back-to-back Ranji triumphs]†

The quarterfinal against Uttar Pradesh will be your 95th first-class match. How do you look back on this journey?

Personal performance affects you sometimes, but when Karnataka doesn’t qualify for the knockouts or win, which we haven’t done in a while, it bothers me as a player. The goal as a group is to develop a good group of players in the coming years, that’s something we are looking for as a team. There will be highs and lows, but I think I’ve done a pretty good job being part of this team [for a long time]† One thing is clear to everyone: no one is indispensable. This cap has never been free for anyone. We have all worked hard for it. That hard work and [hunger] keeps me going even today. I will play my 95th match with the same intensity as my first.

You have been playing first-class cricket since 2008. At 32 years old, what is the main motivation for you?

Striving for success, to improve yourself and the team. I don’t want to be someone who disappoints the team. That is something that motivates and keeps me. At Karnataka, we work on our fitness as well as our skills. The group of new guys we have are some of the strongest. The goal is to see that they are all willing and able [to contribute] and put in the hard yards. It’s great to see this young and fit group of players looking to do well for Karnataka.

As a batter you come out of a hectic T20 season. How much does it cost to adapt to the red ball format now?

The only thing that remains constant is the intention while hitting. My intention is to get runs be it red ball or white ball cricket. Not much changes. In red ball cricket as you see my stroke rate is slightly on the higher side. I’m always looking for runs. Other players may have different ways of dealing with it [moving] from T20 to red ball cricket but for me it’s about looking for runs, staying in a positive frame of mind. That keeps me going.

When you play for Karnataka, it looks like you have an extra battle gear.

Whenever I come back from the IPL or a long tour this is what I most look forward to coming back to. I feel I’m at my best here [Karnataka set-up] with the coaching staff and players we have. The added responsibility as a captain also means being at the wheel and directing the team. I like the extra responsibility; it helps me and makes sure the XI guys we have always give 100% to make Karnataka a better team.

How do you plan for opponents?

Whoever the opposition is, whether they are stars or not, we don’t see it that way. We also have many star players who have done well for many years. As batters we look at the ball, not the bowler. That’s our motto. Better the team, better the cricket they get out of us. It gives us an extra boost.

This is a team in transition. With hardly any first-class games in the last two years [due to the pandemic]it must have been a challenge to prepare players.

The kind of cricket everyone plays at the junior level, we expect them to play a similar kind of cricket at the Ranji level as well. You don’t have to come here much and change. As senior players and coaches, our job is to make them feel comfortable on this platform. If you can do that, you can get the best out of the players. It’s about communication and how the coaches make them feel. The treatment everyone gets here – we’re all on the same page. It’s about making them feel comfortable and part of the team. If that doesn’t happen with a new player, if communication isn’t good, you’ve seen how many people have lost in the past. That’s a mistake we don’t want to make. For this game we have summoned a youngster named Kishan Bedare. We asked him about his plans, the way he plays, what he likes to do and what role he wants. If you can do that, you won’t need much time to make a good XI. That’s how we do it.

Without the retired trio of Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun and S Aravind, and with Prasidh Krishna sitting out the quarterfinals due to workload management, the pace bowling attack has a combined experience of four matches… We’ve never had a problem [in the fast-bowling department]† We are at a stage where when the seniors left we saw young fast bowlers come in and do well. Yes, they don’t have many games to their credit, but they’ve done well in the games we’ve given them.

We’ve seen you dove around and spend as much time fielding as you do batting. Is this something that also impresses you on the rest of the team?

I can’t bowl 140 km/h. So I’d rather give myself time and effort for something I can collectively do for the team. Fielding is a crucial part of cricket and I really enjoy doing it and make sure to bring a few guys with me to take them one step higher in fielding. I put in the same number of hours [into fielding] as my stroke. I love giving myself that extra push and fire to make us a better field unit, which can go a long way to contributing to the success of the team. If you can do that, you can lead by example, and I love to do that.