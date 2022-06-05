After a big weekend, Pitt Football makes a big jump in the national recruiting rankings





Pitt’s history of recruiting success in the month of June continued this weekend as six players made verbal commitments to Pat Narduzzi and the Panthers. During their official visits to Pitt, WR Kenny Johnson, DB Shelton Lewis, DE Antonio Camon, DT Isaiah Neal, DB Brice Pollock and DB Shadarian Harrison have all decided to end their recruiting and make their oral pledges to the ACC Champions. These were the most verbal commitments Pitt has received in a two-day period since June 16-17, 2018, when seven players made them: RB Vincent Davis, LB Brandon George, Brandon Hill, QB Davis Beville, DE Deandre Jules, DE Bryce Nelms and DT Calijah Kancey. As has been the case in recent years, Pitt has been able to win recruiting battles across a number of quality programs. Here were just some of the offers the six newest Panthers had when they decided to commit to Pitt. 3-star WR Kenny Johnson (York, PA): Offers from Penn State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Rutgers, Minnesota, Louisville, Cincinnati, and Boston College. Johnson was considered a strong leaning towards Penn State by all recruiters before this weekend and had scheduled an official visit there for June 24. Great credit to Tiquan Underwood for recruiting Johnson. 3-star DB Shelton Lewis (Stockbridge, GA): Offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Purdue, and Vanderbilt. Archie Collins led Lewis’s recruiting. 3-Star DE Antonio Camon (Tampa, Florida): Offers from Penn State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Rutgers, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Maryland, Louisville, Kentucky, Iowa State, Florida State, and Boston College. 3-star DT Isaiah Neal (Baltimore, Maryland): Offers from West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Rutgers, Ohio State, Northwestern, NC State, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Michigan, Maryland, Louisville, and Boston College. Charlie Partridge led the recruitment and was instrumental in Neal’s landing. Three-star DB Brice Pollock (Snellville, Georgia): Offers from Penn State, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Central Florida, North Carolina, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, and Kansas State. Archie Collins led Lewis’s recruiting. 3-Star CB Shadarian Harrison (Lakeland, Florida): Offers from West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Oregon State, Nebraska, Louisville, Iowa State, Illinois, and Colorado. Cory Sanders and Archie Collins formed a strong relationship with Harrison. With eight players now in their class of 2023, it’s not surprising that Pitt made a big jump in the national recruiting rankings with Rivals and 247 Sports. With Rivals, Pitt jumped all the way from number 78 to number 22. With 247 Sports, Pitt is now at number 20. 247 Sports Football Recruiting Rankings (June 5) 1) Notre Dame (240.43 points)

2) Texas Tech (29.72 points)

3) Penn State (197.31 points)

4) Ohio State (191.70 points)

5) Northwest (188.13 points)

†

17) Oregon (126.45)

18) Minnesota (116.45)

19) TCU (112.53)

20) PITT (112.12) Rivals Football Recruiting Rankings (June 5) 1) Notre Dame (1802 points)

2) Texas Tech (1752 points)

3) Penn State (1219 points)

4) Ohio State (1196 points)

5) Northwest (1185 points)

†

16) West Virginia (718 points)

17) Colorado (705 points)

18) Oregon (644 points)

19) Texas (623 points)

20) Texas A&M (621 points)

21) Michigan State (617 points)

22) PITT (615 points)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pittsburghsportsnow.com/2022/06/05/pitt-football-recruiting-makes-big-jump-national-recruiting-rankings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos