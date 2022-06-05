Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud LIVE: French Open 2022 result and reaction of men’s final





Rafael Nadal leads Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer with a 22nd Grand Slam title (Getty images) Follow the live reaction after Rafael Nadal defeated Casper Ruud to win a record-lengthening 14th French Open and 22nd grand slam title, in what is arguably the toughest and most remarkable triumph of the Spaniards’ storied career at Roland Garros. At 36, Nadal becomes the oldest French Open champion in history and his victory on the Paris clay court comes just weeks after his entry into the tournament was called into question due to a painful foot injury. It allowed Nadal to admit during his run to the title that this French Open could be his last and added to the drama when he survived marathon matches against Felix Auger-Aliassime and then his great rival Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals. Nadal advanced to a 30th grand slam final after his opponent Alexander Zverev suffered a horrific ankle injury in Friday’s semi-final, with the players still required to complete the second set after three hours on the pitch. But Nadal recovered physically and the final was a bit easier as the Spaniard used his experience to send 23-year-old Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 on what the Norwegians would do for the first time in a grand slam final. played . Follow the reaction of the French Open men’s final below: French Open Men’s Final: Latest Score and Updates Show last update



1654448195 Nadal will be motivated by Grand Slam calendar, Henman suggests Tim Henman hopes the chance to complete the Grand Slam calendar will motivate Rafael Nadal to play at Wimbledon and beyond. Eurosport pundit and former UK number one Henman said: when you’ve won as much as he has, you never know what’s around the corner. I think he’s been very candid and very honest in saying that he doesn’t know if he’ll be back here. But when you see a performance like that, he’s 3-1 down in the second set, he’s winning 11 games in a row, it was just another clay-court masterclass. You would have thought that when he wins these big titles remember that he won the Australian Open, the French Open, now that you can talk about the grand slam going on it will definitely motivate him to keep going . That’s what we’re keeping our fingers crossed as it’s a privilege to see one of the greatest champions in our sport play like this. Jamie BraidwoodJune 5, 2022 5:56 PM 1654445611 Rafael Nadal wins the French Open Nadal in conversation with Eurosport: if I don’t believe it [I can win], I won’t be here. But no, it’s a big surprise. The preparation was not ideal. I had to practice for a month and then I had the foot – it stays there all the time, but it was bad in Rome. I had my doctor here with me and we were playing here with an injection in the foot. I had no feeling, the foot was asleep. When asked how many injections he received during the tournament, he replies that you don’t want to know. Jamie BraidwoodJune 5, 2022 5:13 PM 1654445404 Rafael Nadal wins the French Open The last battle that completed the masterpiece. Jamie BraidwoodJune 5, 2022 5:10 PM 1654445089 Rafael Nadal wins the French Open We’ve been coming here for 17 years and yet Nadal gets better. The shot selection, the angles, former French Open champion Mats Wilander tells Eurosport. Jamie BraidwoodJune 5, 2022 5:04 PM 1654445015 Rafael Nadal wins the French Open I keep fighting to try to keep going. We shouldn’t take this for granted, but you can’t help but think about what comes next. Can Nadal make it to Wimbledon? This is the first time in his career that he has won the Australian Open and the French Open in the same year. Is the calendar really going on? It is unbelievable that there is still discussion at all. Jamie BraidwoodJune 5, 2022 5:03 PM 1654444275 Rafael Nadal wins the French Open Raf, Raf! howl the crowd as the Spanish national anthem plays. Nadal has made this corner of Paris his home since 2005. Thanks, it’s starting. First of all, Casper. It’s a pleasure to play a final with you. I want to congratulate you on a great tournament and a great career so far. I wish you all the best for the future. He follows by thanking his team. It’s amazing what’s happening this year. Without you it wouldn’t be possible. I would have retired long ago if it weren’t for you. Nadal then thanks the tournament organizers. It’s the best in the world, he says. All the ball boys, volunteers, people behind the scenes. You make me feel at home. For me. It’s hard to describe the feelings I have. I wouldn’t believe I’d be here at 36 years old. It means a lot, it takes a lot of energy to keep going. I just want to say thank you Paris. But this – this is the big one. I don’t know what can happen in the future, but I will keep fighting to try and continue. A HUGE roar is heard around Philippe-Chatrier. More on that later, I’m sure. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (AFP via Getty Images) Jamie BraidwoodJune 5, 2022 16:51 1654444197 Rafael Nadal wins the French Open And here comes the champion for the 14th time. Nadal lifts the French Open trophy high above his head. He won’t take this for granted – he can’t afford to do this anymore. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (AFP via Getty Images) Jamie BraidwoodJune 5, 2022 4:49 PM 1654443971 Rafael Nadal wins the French Open Here’s Casper Ruud: This is my first time, but the first thing I have to do is congratulate Rafa. This is your 14th title here, 22nd in a grand slam. Today I got to feel what it’s like to play you and I know I’m not the first victim! There have been many more! You, your team, your family, you brought me to your academy. You are an inspiration and I hope you continue for a while. Ruud then thanks his own team. I hope we can continue this journey. An excellent speech from an impressive young player. Jamie BraidwoodJune 5, 2022 4:46 PM 1654443689 Rafael Nadal wins the French Open It’s time for the trophy celebration, as the podium is gathered at Philippe-Chatrier. Tennis icon Billie Jean King will do the presentation. Jamie BraidwoodJune 5, 2022 4:41 PM 1654443620 RAFAEL NADAL WINS THE FRENCH OPEN I’m happy for you, were Ruud’s words when he met Nadal. This was a heavy defeat, but the 23-year-old is coming back. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (AFP via Getty Images) Jamie BraidwoodJune 5, 2022 4:40 PM

