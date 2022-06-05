Penn Hills Ball Hockey Team Wins National Tournament

Through:



Sunday 5 June 2022 | 11:01 am

Penn Hills Arsenal won the 2022 Youth US National Tournament at the Leominster DeckHockey Center in Leominster, Massachusetts. Michael DiVittorio | Tribune Review The Penn Hills Arsenal deck hockey team will take on Cranberry Screaming Eagles in a 2021 tournament at Riverside Park in Oakmont.



Hayden Ferra, Nate Morgan, and Macin DeFazio were all on different decking hockey teams a year ago. When the three came together in the Penn Hills Arsenal Beaver Division team, there was little history that tied the trio together.

“I don’t know if Hayden and Macin knew each other, but I didn’t know anyone,” said Morgan, a 12-year-old resident of Monroeville. “I felt more comfortable at the start of the season. I thought our line was doing well from the start of the season.”

Chemistry developed quickly on their line. That harmony would run through the entire grid. Penn Hills Arsenal managed to win the Youth US National Tournament last month at the Leominster DekHockey Center in Leominster, Massachusetts.

Penn Hills Arsenal won the championship 3-2 in overtime over the Jr. Americans, who are based in Leominster.

Penn Hills Arsenal were able to go 10-0 between the Midwest Regional and Youth Nationals. Billy Sullivan, Director of Hockey Operations at Greater Pitt Deck Hockey, said Penn Hills Arsenal has not won a national youth championship since 2002.

Brian Lehneke, who has 25 years of experience coaching ice and ball hockey, said he was pleased with how the team jelled.

“Our chemistry was strong,” Lehneke said. “We have a large group of children who have been playing together for a long time. We were able to add a few other kids and they fit together well.”

Ferra, who lives in Fox Chapel, moved from Riverview Deck Hockey to Penn Hills Arsenal because he wanted to play with some friends. From early practice, Ferra, who is 13, believed that this team could be one that could compete for titles.

“Our ball movement and the way we talk to each other,” said Ferra, describing what the team does well. “We can all move the ball well. … We thought we were going to kill everyone.”

The championship game against the Jr. Americans was Penn Hills Arsenal’s biggest challenge. For most of the match, Defazio felt like Penn Hills was being pushed around. With five minutes to go, the Jr. Americans hold on to a 2-1 lead.

“The fact that we were able to get back into that game was amazing,” said DeFazio, a 13-year-old Penn Hills resident. “We were exhausting the whole second half of the game.”

Things turned around in the late stages of the match. Liam Lehneke tied the score with four minutes to go by scoring a power play goal to force extra time.

All the nerves of sudden death did not linger at Penn Hills Arsenal. Morgan rebounded in the first minute of extra time to give them the title.

“It was nerve-wracking,” Ferra said. “Once we got that power play (late in regulation), it got better. In overtime it was just as intense as it had been the year. All those nerves went away once the ball went into the net.”

Penn Hills Arsenal were happy to be back on top. The program had long waited for another chance to win at nationals.

“It was very exciting,” DeFazio said. “It was fun to play with that line and the fact that we could move the ball against good teams was great.”

Thanks to strong movement and synergy between teammates, Penn Hills Arsenal was able to win another championship.

“I thought this team was something special from the first practice,” Morgan said. “We clicked well.”

