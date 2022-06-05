Stokes greets ‘Mr Dependable’ Root after winning the start of England’s reign | Cricket News





LONDON: Joe Root was hailed as England’s “Mr Dependable” by new captain Ben Stokes after his predecessor’s undefeated century helped launch the all-rounder’s rule with a five-wicket win over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s on Sunday.

Root made 115 as England chased a goal of 277 with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes (32 not out) providing excellent support in an unbroken partnership of 120.

The victory, achieved with more than a day left, left England with only their second win in 18 Tests.

When Root completed his 26th century at this level, he became the only player to have scored 10,000 runs within a decade of his Test debut.

The Yorkshireman was also only the second Englishman to do so and the youngest of any country to achieve the feat, equaling retired former England captain Alastair Cook’s record of 31 years and 157 days.

“The game was rocking back and forth all the time,” Stokes said at the presentation ceremony.

“No one ever really had the upper hand at any stage and I loved the way we handled the pressure in the fourth innings to chase 270 on a pretty tough wicket.

“And of course ‘Mr Dependable’ Joe Root stood up. Scoring and 10,000 runs – what a player and what a man.”

New Zealand native Stokes, who grew up in Cumbria, in the north west of England, added: “Regardless of being captain, the first test match of the summer has always had a lot of buzz but it has clearly been a special week.

“To get away with the win obviously makes it even better.”

Root stepped down as Test captain of England after five years at the helm and a record 64 games in charge after a 1-0 series loss in the Caribbean earlier this year, which followed a convincing 4-0 Ashes defeat .

England fell to the bottom of the World Test Championship table in this match, but are now leading 1-0 in a three-game streak against title holders New Zealand en route to Friday’s second game at Trent Bridge.

For Root, playing a key role in a win was more important than personal milestones.

“Of course it feels fantastic,” he said. “First of all, it is the best feeling for us to win this test match after such a long time.

“It’s been a hard road for everyone, but the way everyone has done it has been so enjoyable… I love batting and I just want to keep batting as long as possible and score as many points as possible to help us get as much as possible.” to win practice matches.”

Root, a close friend of Stokes’ since they played youth cricket together, added: “I couldn’t have asked for a better person to lead this team.

“It’s been fun doing it for Ben. The number of times he’s done it for me over the years. It’s nice to do it back for him.”

New Zealand led for much of this game and would have reduced England to 76 for five in their second innings, but before Colin de Grandhomme bowled Stokes, then at one, with a no-ball.

Stokes made 54 and shared a partnership of 90 with Root.

“The game went back and forth all the time,” said New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

The Black Caps skipper, himself one of the world’s leading batsmen, praised Root’s century as an “unbelievable innings”.

“You recognize the quality of the player and his longevity as a world class player,” he added.

