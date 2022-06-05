Alexander Zverev provides injury update after Roland Garros | ATP tour

Alexander Zverev has reported initial medical checkups indicate he has torn several lateral ligaments in his right foot after his nauseating injury at Roland Garros Friday.

The 25-year-old German had spent more than three hours in an epic semi-final with Rafael Nadal when he badly rolled his ankle as he moved to the right. the world no. 3 crashed to the ground and was taken off the field in a wheelchair before returning minutes later to shake the chair umpire’s hand and hug Nadal.

“I’m on my way back home now,” the world’s number three wrote on Instagram. “Based on the initial medical checkups, it appears that I have torn several lateral ligaments in my right foot.

“I’m flying to Germany to see what the best and fastest way to recover is. I want to thank everyone around the world for the sweet messages I have received since yesterday.”

Zverev and Nadal had captivated fans on Court Philippe Chatrier for three hours and 13 minutes before Zverev’s injury brought the game to a shocking end on the eve of the second set tiebreaker. Nadal rallied 2/6 in the first set tie-break to hold onto a 7-6(8), 6-6 lead.

Zverev was chasing his first Grand Slam title and the No. 1 Pepperstone ATP ranking, which he would have achieved for the first time by winning the title.