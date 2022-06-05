India win inaugural edition men’s event, beat Poland 6-4 in final

Overview:

We witnessed the first winners of the Hockey5s event, with Uruguay winning every match they played during the event, and beating host country Switzerland in the Women’s Final to become the Women’s Champions; while India, which started the event as favorites in the men’s event, lived up to Poland’s billing to become the inaugural Champions in the men’s event!

The cloudy weather in Lausanne proved to be a harbinger of the day ahead as it rained goals all day and the teams became more and more familiar with the game set-up and the tactics best suited to take control of the game . India, the eventual champions, set the tone for the day with an offensive masterclass in a 7-3 win over Malaysia and from there the barrage of goals stopped with a total of 78 goals in the 10 matches.

If there was any doubt about the Hockey5 format’s ability to disrupt the pecking order, it was cleared within 4 minutes of the men’s final as Poland, who was the clear underdog, shocked India by 3 goals before India could find its way into the game! But with 16 minutes to go, Indian nerves were allayed by a thumping goal from Sanjay that kicked them off. Captain Gurinder scored a second goal before half time, leaving India with only 1 goal going into half time, and the game was for everyone to win!

India already had the momentum to go into the half and they started the second half the same way. Boby Singh Dhami got India to level up in the 1st minute and that was followed by a Player of the Tournament genius and top scorer Raheel Mohammed who scored 2 goals to give India a 2 goals lead. Poland got a 4th goal which could have put them way back in the game, but again it was Raheel Mohammed who brilliantly scored another goal for Boby Singh Dhami that effectively ended the game with just 1 minute left.

Indian women recorded a thrilling 4-3 win over host country Switzerland, then went on to face South Africa 4-4 on the second day of the FIH Hockey 5s 2022 at the Place de la Navigation Stadium in Lausanne, Switzerland on Sunday. Despite the win over the hosts, India missed a spot in the final with the draw against South Africa, finishing in 4th position in the table with 4 points. It was a matter of seconds between India finishing in the top two and missing out on a spot in the final.