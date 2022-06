Why did the Montluon (Allier) table tennis tournament become international?

We wanted to go one step further to ensure that the city of Montluon is recognized as the stronghold of table tennis in terms of organisation.

This weekend, the tournament, which will be hosted by ASPTT for the first time, has international status. A “little challenge” undertaken by Philippe Vekeman, president of the organizing committee, and Xavier-Antoine Michard, president of the sports club. 1,600 euros for the winner To achieve this, the club has teamed up by providing the tournament with 10,000 in prizes (cash and prizes), 4,000 more than the 2019 edition. (2020 and 2021 editions, editor’s note canceled due to Covid)† The winner of the Elite tournament, which starts tomorrow at 3 p.m. (final scheduled at 9:30 p.m., editors’ note) will leave with a regular total of 1,600. Receive our personalized Terre de Sports newsletter by email and find news and results about your favorite sports every Monday. EN {“path”:”mini-thematique-inscription”,,”thematique”:”MT_Sports_Multisports”,,”accessCode”:”14140229″,”allowGCS”:”true”,,”bodyClass”:”ripo_generic”,, ”contextLevel”: “KEEP_ALL”,,”filterMotsCles”:”1|11|1903″,”gabarite”:”generic”,,”hasEssentiel”:”true”,,”idArticle”:”4140229″,”idArticlesList”: ”4140229″,”idDepartment “:”221″,”idZone”:”6119″,”motsCles”:”1|11|1903″,”premium”:”true”,,”balken”:”banniere_haute|article”, ”site”:”MT ”,,”sousDomain”:”www”,,”urlTitle”:”why-the-montlucon-allier-table-tennis-tournament-gone-international”} A professional player earns a fixed salary between 3,500 and 4,000. In a half-day race, 1,600 can go into your pocket, says Philippe Vekeman, who knows very well that vinegar doesn’t attract flies. Expected national and international table tennis players at the Montluon tournament (Allier) With such a donation, ASPTT competed against two Iranian players and a top Italian player worldwide, which earned him the international tag. It was also necessary to convince the local authorities, issue special arrangements for the tournament and bring in an international referee in the person of Jean-Louis Longpe. For several years, the club could count on twenty loyal volunteers who were able to build the perfect organization. Another factor to consider is that the gym is perfect for ping pong practice. 60% of players return every year, it’s no coincidence Philippe Vekeman (responsible for the organizing committee) The leader can see with satisfaction the progress Xavier-Antoine Michard and his brother have made since 1988, the year the tournament was founded. At that time, champions were limited to the Auvergne region. ASPTT will climb the ladder one by one. First the interregional, national B, then the national A, where we started to see the first big players such as Stphane Ouaiche, the seventh French player in Montluon and the winner of the tournament in 2017 and 2018. “We have proven ourselves and today we are attracting very good players. This proves that it is not only the big cities that can organize a tournament of this size,” assures Philippe Vekeman, who will organize a major competition of the future in the future. French federation, like a French championship, wants to receive. . with numbers 230

Number of players participating in the competition over the two days

18

Number of arrays (A to R). According to their national ranking, determined by points, each player plays at a specific table. redo fabric

