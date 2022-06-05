Three Gators Named After the U.S. National Volleyball Team U-21





GAINESVILLE, Fla. The USA Volleyball Team has announced their 12-player U-21 National Team roster and three Gators were on the team set to participate in the Pan American Cup. Merritt Beason † Bre Kelley and Alexis Stucky are the three Florida players selected to the 12 women’s roster. The Gators have selected the most players of all schools. The 12 were chosen from a training team of 20 training at Centenary College in Shreveport, La. They will travel to La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico to compete in the U21 Pan American Cup on June 7-12. Dan Fisher, women’s volleyball head coach at the University of Pittsburgh, is the head coach of the U21. His assistants are Jon Newman-Gonchar, head coach at the University of New Mexico, and Heather Olmstead, head coach at BYU. “I am honored to have been asked to lead the US Women’s U21 National Team this year,” said Fisher. “I am grateful for the trust Karch Kiraly and USA Volleyball have placed in me and my staff. I am excited to work with some of the best players in the United States in this age group and hope to represent this country with pride.” Virginia Pham, technical coordinator at the University of Southern California, is the performance analyst. Kyle Thompson, director of volleyball activities at the University of Maryland, is the team leader. Wyatt Blue of Game Time Sports Medicine is the athletic trainer. The Pan American Cup is a qualifier for the 2023 FIVB U21 World Championship. Ten teams compete in three groups to start the tournament. The United States shares Pool C with Argentina, Canada and Costa Rica. Pool A includes the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Puerto Rico, while Pool B includes Mexico, Chile and Honduras. National women’s team U21 women

No. Name (position, height, residence, HS grad year, USAV region, college or university obligation) 1 Lexi Rodriguez (L, 5-5, Sterling, Illinois, 2020, Great Lakes, Nebraska)

3 Chloe Chicoine (OH, 5-10, Lafayette, Ind., 2023, Hoosier, Purdue)

4 Rachel Fairbanks (S, 6-0, Santa Ana, California, 2021, Southern California, Pitt)

6 Elia Rubin (OH, 6-1, Brentwood, California, 2022, Southern California, Stanford)

7 Mckenna Wucherer (OH, 6-1, Brookfield, Wisconsin, 2022, Badger, Minnesota)

8 Raven Colvin (MB, 6-1, Indianapolis, Ind., 2021, Hoosier, Purdue)

9 Norah Sis (OH, 6-2, Papillion, Neb., 2021, Great Plains, Creighton)

11 Alexis Stucky (S, 6-2, Laramie, Wyo., 2022, Rocky Mountain, Florida)

15 Merritt Beason (OPP, 6-3, Gardendale, Ala., 2020, Florida) 16 Bekka Allick (MB, 6-3, Waverly, Neb., 2022, Great Plains, Nebraska)

18 Bre Kelley (MB, 6-4, Rockwall, Texas, 2020, North Texas, Florida) 19 Devin Kahahawai (OH, 6-4, Kailua, Hawaii, 2022, Texas † Head Coach:Dan Fisher (Head Coach, University of Pittsburgh)

Assistant Coach: Jon Newman-Gonchar (Head Coach, University of New Mexico)

Assistant Coach: Heather Olmstead (Head Coach, BYU)

Performance Analyst: Virginia Pham (Technical Coordinator, USC)

Athletic Trainer: Wyatt Blue (Game Time Sports Medicine)

Team Leader: Kyle Thompson (Director of Volleyball Operations, Maryland) Program U21 Women’s Pan American Cup

(All times PDT) play pool

June 7

1 o’clock in the afternoon Dominican Republic v Puerto Rico

3 p.m. Argentina v Canada

5 p.m. United States v Costa Rica

7 p.m. Mexico v Honduras June 8

1 o’clock in the afternoon Cuba vs Puerto Rico

3 p.m. Argentina v Costa Rica

5 p.m. United States v Canada

7 p.m. Mexico v Chile June 9

1 o’clock in the afternoon Costa Rica v Canada

3 p.m. Dominican Republic v Cuba

5 p.m. Chile v Honduras

7 p.m. Argentina v United States June 10th Classification and quarter-finals June 11 Classification and semi-finals 12 June Classification and medal competitions

